Aintree Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Danny Kirwan - 12:47 Aintree

Danny Kirwan sets a good standard on his second to Angels Breath in the Supreme Trial in 2018. He clearly hasn't been the easiest to train since, but represents an in-form yard and is entitled to go well on his return to action. There is an interesting newcomer in the shape of Killer Kane here, who cost a whopping £300,000 after winning his sole start in Irish points. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the market.

Itchy Feet - 13:57 Aintree

Itchy Feet was let down by his jumping when one of the market leaders for the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen in March, but he'd coped well with the demands of Sandown's fences when winning the Scilly Isles and his opening mark looks a fair one for a Grade 1 winner. He can stamp his class on this field, and is preferred to Midnight Shadow, who was runner-up to the selection at Sandown and is 5 lb better off now.

Jobsonfire - 15:07 Aintree

Jobsonfire improved out of all recognition since switched to handicaps last season, winning all three starts with a fair bit in hand, and surging through the handicap as a result. He is now 29 lb higher in the weights than when his winning run started, and has an eight-month absence to overcome, but he should have even more to offer this term. Yes No Maybe So has been in fine form since the restart and is another to consider.

Smart Stat

Flirtatious Girl Girl - 16:17 Aintree

£35.92 - Kim Bailey's profit to a £1 level stake with bumper debutants

Aint 25th Oct (2m4f Mdn Hrd)

Sunday 25 October, 12.47pm

Danny Kirwan
Killer Kane
Torn And Frayed
Butte Montana
Malinello
Ottonian
Real Stone
Calypso Storm
Aint 25th Oct (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 25 October, 1.57pm

Itchy Feet
Clondaw Castle
Magic Saint
Midnight Shadow
Oldgrangewood
Annie Mc
Vision Des Flos
Crievehill
Imperial Presence
Nuts Well
Yorkhill
Cracking Destiny
Really Super
Aint 25th Oct (3m Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 25 October, 3.07pm

Jobsonfire
Yes No Maybe So
Bryden Boy
Saint De Reve
Vancouver
Same Circus
Legalized
Dell Arca
Neverbeen To Paris
Three Ways
Sebastian Beach
Mount Hanover
