Aintree Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

Danny Kirwan - 12:47 Aintree

Danny Kirwan sets a good standard on his second to Angels Breath in the Supreme Trial in 2018. He clearly hasn't been the easiest to train since, but represents an in-form yard and is entitled to go well on his return to action. There is an interesting newcomer in the shape of Killer Kane here, who cost a whopping £300,000 after winning his sole start in Irish points. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the market.

No. 3 Danny Kirwan (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 1.83 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Itchy Feet - 13:57 Aintree

Itchy Feet was let down by his jumping when one of the market leaders for the Marsh Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen in March, but he'd coped well with the demands of Sandown's fences when winning the Scilly Isles and his opening mark looks a fair one for a Grade 1 winner. He can stamp his class on this field, and is preferred to Midnight Shadow, who was runner-up to the selection at Sandown and is 5 lb better off now.

No. 3 Itchy Feet (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 154

Jobsonfire - 15:07 Aintree

Jobsonfire improved out of all recognition since switched to handicaps last season, winning all three starts with a fair bit in hand, and surging through the handicap as a result. He is now 29 lb higher in the weights than when his winning run started, and has an eight-month absence to overcome, but he should have even more to offer this term. Yes No Maybe So has been in fine form since the restart and is another to consider.