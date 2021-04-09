To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Aintree Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

Racing at Aintree
Timeform bring you three to back at Aintree on Saturday

Timeform pick out the three best bets on the third day of the Grand National Festival at Aintree.

"...rates a worthy favourite to provide owner Trevor Hemmings with a record fourth victory in the Grand National..."

Timeform on Cloth Cap

My Drogo - 14:25 Aintree

My Drogo created an excellent impression when winning the Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso last time, conceding weight all round and doing so in emphatic fashion. He was produced to lead before the last and quickly forged clear to land the spoils by nine and a half lengths in an excellent time. His strength at the finish suggests he'll be suited by the step up to two and a half miles in this Grade 1, which looks the obvious next step after a pair of wins in Grade 2 company. He already sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should mount a bold bid to extend his winning sequence over hurdles to four.

Thyme Hill - 15:35 Aintree

Thyme Hill proved himself a very smart staying hurdler in two starts earlier this season, beating Paisley Park in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury and then finishing second behind that rival on 3 lb worse terms in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Sadly, Thyme Hill was ruled out of Cheltenham due to a late setback, but he has gone well fresh in the past. Still relatively lightly raced, he may yet have more to offer and looks best equipped to cope with the relative test of speed that this track provides. He is fancied to make it 2-1 in his meetings with Paisley Park this season.

Cloth Cap - 17:15 Aintree

Cloth Cap has won his last two outings in dominant fashion, easily making all in both the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and Premier Chase at Kelso. Crucially, his Kelso success came after the weights were published, so he escapes a penalty for that wide-margin defeat of some smart rivals. Not only is he very well-in, but Cloth Cap has looked a sound jumper and finished third in the Scottish Grand National as a novice, so the distance is unlikely to hold any fears for him. With ground conditions also in his favour, Cloth Cap rates a worthy favourite to provide owner Trevor Hemmings with a record fourth victory in the Grand National.

Smart Stat

SUPER SIX - 18:20 Aintree
2 - Nigel Twiston-Davies' number of winners in past 10 runnings

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Back My Drogo @2.915/8 in the 14:25 at Aintree
Back Thyme Hill @3.613/5 in the 15:35 at Aintree
Back Cloth Cap @7.06/1 in the 17:15 at Aintree

Aintree 10th Apr (2m4f Grd1 Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 10 April, 2.25pm

Market rules

Back Lay
My Drogo
Ballyadam
Dreal Deal
Minella Drama
Pipesmoker
Adrimel
Jay Bee Why
Guard Your Dreams
Llandinabo Lad
Straw Fan Jack
Lucky One
Striking A Pose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aintree 10th Apr (3m Grd1 Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 10 April, 3.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Thyme Hill
Paisley Park
Roksana
Lisnagar Oscar
Diol Ker
Third Wind
Vinndication
Thomas Darby
Indefatigable
On The Blind Side
If The Cap Fits
William Henry
Emitom
Decor Irlandais
Call Me Lord
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Aintree 10th Apr (4m2f Grd3 Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Saturday 10 April, 5.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Cloth Cap
Burrows Saint
Minella Times
Any Second Now
Farclas
Kimberlite Candy
Discorama
Magic of Light
Takingrisks
Potters Corner
Acapella Bourgeois
Bristol De Mai
Anibale Fly
Mister Malarky
Milan Native
Lord Du Mesnil
Class Conti
Yala Enki
Shattered Love
Blaklion
Canelo
Lake View Lad
Talkischeap
Sub Lieutenant
Chriss Dream
Give Me A Copper
The Long Mile
Vieux Lion Rouge
Alpha Des Obeaux
Definitly Red
Minellacelebration
Ok Corral
Double Shuffle
Ballyoptic
Jett
Balko Des Flos
Ami Desbois
Hogans Height
Cabaret Queen
Tout Est Permis
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Horse Racing Tips

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles