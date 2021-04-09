Aintree Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Saturday

My Drogo - 14:25 Aintree

My Drogo created an excellent impression when winning the Premier Novices' Hurdle at Kelso last time, conceding weight all round and doing so in emphatic fashion. He was produced to lead before the last and quickly forged clear to land the spoils by nine and a half lengths in an excellent time. His strength at the finish suggests he'll be suited by the step up to two and a half miles in this Grade 1, which looks the obvious next step after a pair of wins in Grade 2 company. He already sets the standard on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and should mount a bold bid to extend his winning sequence over hurdles to four.

Thyme Hill - 15:35 Aintree

Thyme Hill proved himself a very smart staying hurdler in two starts earlier this season, beating Paisley Park in the Long Distance Hurdle at Newbury and then finishing second behind that rival on 3 lb worse terms in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot. Sadly, Thyme Hill was ruled out of Cheltenham due to a late setback, but he has gone well fresh in the past. Still relatively lightly raced, he may yet have more to offer and looks best equipped to cope with the relative test of speed that this track provides. He is fancied to make it 2-1 in his meetings with Paisley Park this season.

Cloth Cap - 17:15 Aintree

Cloth Cap has won his last two outings in dominant fashion, easily making all in both the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury and Premier Chase at Kelso. Crucially, his Kelso success came after the weights were published, so he escapes a penalty for that wide-margin defeat of some smart rivals. Not only is he very well-in, but Cloth Cap has looked a sound jumper and finished third in the Scottish Grand National as a novice, so the distance is unlikely to hold any fears for him. With ground conditions also in his favour, Cloth Cap rates a worthy favourite to provide owner Trevor Hemmings with a record fourth victory in the Grand National.

