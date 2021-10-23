Aintree Racing Tips: Have a Grand day

NAP: Back well-handicapped Visir

The Grand Visir - 13:50 Aintree

The Grand Visir is yet to pull up any trees over hurdles, but his smart Flat ability makes him of serious interest now he is going handicapping, and he should be back accordingly.

He hasn't been seen in this sphere since finishing fourth to some useful types in a Grade 2 event at Cheltenham in November last year, but he has been running respectably on the Flat of late, and there is reason to think he will show more of what he is capable of now handicapping for a shrewd yard.

No. 4 The Grand Visir SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Liam Harrison

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 125

NEXT BEST: More to come from Tamaroc

Tamaroc du Mathan - 15:00 Aintree

Tamaroc du Mathan has always looked a chaser and showed much improved form switched to fences last season, bolting up from a BHA mark of 131 on his debut in this sphere at Wincanton on his return to action last November.

He found only Shishkin too good in the Wayward Lad on his next start before beating one on a roll in the Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton in February. He clearly wasn't at his best when last seen at Ayr in April, well behind when unseating his rider at the second-last. Tamaroc du Mathan remains a horse with plenty of potential over fences and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him back in a handicap.

No. 5 Tamaroc Du Mathan (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 148

EACH WAY: Take a chance on River

Minellacelebration - 14:25 Aintree

Minellacelebration can boast a good record at this course - three-time winner over course and distance - and he has likely been targeted at this race once more.

He won this race 12 months ago from the same mark and, though he proved underwhelming in the closing stages at Uttoxeter last time, his run before over course and distance suggests he is still up to defying this mark.