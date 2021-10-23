To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Aintree Racing Tips: Have a Grand day

Aintree
The Old Roan Chase takes place at Aintree on Sunday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith recommends a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Aintree on Sunday.

"...there is reason to think he will show more of what he is capable of now handicapping for a shrewd yard..."

NAP: Back well-handicapped Visir

The Grand Visir - 13:50 Aintree

The Grand Visir is yet to pull up any trees over hurdles, but his smart Flat ability makes him of serious interest now he is going handicapping, and he should be back accordingly.

He hasn't been seen in this sphere since finishing fourth to some useful types in a Grade 2 event at Cheltenham in November last year, but he has been running respectably on the Flat of late, and there is reason to think he will show more of what he is capable of now handicapping for a shrewd yard.

NEXT BEST: More to come from Tamaroc

Tamaroc du Mathan - 15:00 Aintree

Tamaroc du Mathan has always looked a chaser and showed much improved form switched to fences last season, bolting up from a BHA mark of 131 on his debut in this sphere at Wincanton on his return to action last November.

He found only Shishkin too good in the Wayward Lad on his next start before beating one on a roll in the Pendil Novices' Chase at Kempton in February. He clearly wasn't at his best when last seen at Ayr in April, well behind when unseating his rider at the second-last. Tamaroc du Mathan remains a horse with plenty of potential over fences and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him back in a handicap.

EACH WAY: Take a chance on River

Minellacelebration - 14:25 Aintree

Minellacelebration can boast a good record at this course - three-time winner over course and distance - and he has likely been targeted at this race once more.

He won this race 12 months ago from the same mark and, though he proved underwhelming in the closing stages at Uttoxeter last time, his run before over course and distance suggests he is still up to defying this mark.



Recommended bets

Nap - Back The Grand Visir @ 5.59/2 in the 13:50 Aintree
Next Best - Back Tamaroc du Mathan @ 6.05/1 in the 15:00 Aintree
Each Way - Back Minellacelebration @ 7.06/1 in the 14:25 Aintree

Aintree 24th Oct (3m Cond Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 24 October, 1.50pm

The Grand Visir
Uno Mas
The Knot Is Tied
Bootlegger
Justatenner
Dell Arca
Asserted
Guillemot
Volcano
Legalized
The Sweeney
Tayzar
Ohanrahan Bridge
Optimistic Bias
Aintree 24th Oct (3m1f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 24 October, 2.25pm

Black Op
Captain Chaos
Rolling Dylan
Potters Corner
Wishing And Hoping
Minellacelebration
Robin Des Foret
Un Prophete
Aintree 24th Oct (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 24 October, 3.00pm

Tamaroc Du Mathan
Allmankind
Nuts Well
Itchy Feet
Killer Clown
Huntsman Son
Fanion Destruval
Midnight Shadow
