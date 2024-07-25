Racing League Yarmouth Tips: Three picks from 15/8 to 14/1

James Mackie has three tips from the opening meeting of the Racing League

Good Good Good can thrive for Team Ireland

Existent looks a good each-way bet

Midair to enjoy step up to 1m2f

Good Good Good looks to be Team Ireland's standout chance on the opening day of the Racing League having shown an abundance of potential from her three runs so far.

A winner on debut over course and distance, she showed an electric turn of foot to go clear of the chasing pack in the final furlong to win comfortably by just over three lengths. The form of that Novice Stakes looks strong with the second, third and fourth since winning.

The filly backed that up when dropped to 5f next time out under a penalty at Leicester when dominating a two-horse race at odds of 1/66 by eight lengths. A nothing affair but you can only beat what is in front of you.

Sent handicapping on her final start to date at Newmarket's July Cup meeting, she bumped into a well backed favourite on the day in No Half Measures but did well to run on into second.

That handicapping experience could prove key to her run on Thursday, and only going up 2lb to a mark of 82 for her run on Thursday makes her an attractive proposition for a sprinter with plenty of potential to come.

The step back up to 6f will also suit and she looks a favourite worth backing.

Recommended Bet Back Good Good Good in the 18:00 Yarmouth SBK 15/8

The 5f Handicap at 19:30 sees some very familiar sprinters and one at a big price that can hit the frame is Existent for trainer Stuart Williams. Sorry, not Williams, The East.

In his pomp, the six-year-old was rated 107 and was known for running well in some smart handicaps. He is getting slightly older now but off his mark of 88 he can still be competitive.

Seen just twice this season he made a great comeback in July at Sandown over 5f. He fell just short behind the talented Tees Spirit, who had a handy 5lb claimer taking off some valuable weight that looked to make the difference.

Seen just eight days later he was chucked into a competitive 17-runner handicap at Ascot where he received no run at all when the two groups merged.

He tried again to come with a challenge but for a second time in the race met with trouble. However, he stayed on to suggest that his finishing position was not true to the effort.

He drops into a Class 3 event here having been running at a better level and is 6lb below his last winning mark.

A mark of 88 could see him hit the frame if getting the run of the race and at 14/115.00 I am happy to take my chance that he still holds a high level of ability.

Recommended Bet Back Existent EW in the 19:30 Yarmouth SBK 14/1

Midair for trainer Roger & Harry Charlton and Team Wales & The West looks very interesting in the final event on the card with the step up to 1m2f potentially being the catalyst to his progression.

He was a smart juvenile last term without winning, with his best effort coming on his second start when only a length behind the talented Caviar Heights for Andrew Balding.

The gelding started this season in similar form when second over 8.5f by a neck at Epsom in a Novice Stakes. The form of that race looks solid as back in third was the talented Involvement who has since bolted up in a handicap at the July Cup meeting.

Still without a win (but not for want of trying) he stepped up to 1m2f on handicap debut at Ascot off a mark of 84 and suffered a torrid run through to finish close to four lengths behind the winner.

He was last seen at Windsor in June when suffering another horrid defeat by a neck in a Novice Stakes. This horse has been full of hard luck stories so far in his career.

I am of the thinking that one day it all has to click and stepping back up to 1m2f for the second time in his career, with 3lb claimer Sean Bowen seeing him effectively race off 81, Thursday could be the day.

Midair will have his ideal fast conditions at Yarmouth and at 5/16.00 looks worth chancing.