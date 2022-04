2000 Guineas

15:40 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Berkshire Shadow (Andrew Balding/ Jason Watson)

Won his first two starts, including the Coventry at Royal Ascot, and signed off with a fair run behind Native Trail in the Dewhurst here when fitted with a tongue tie. Should stay a mile this year but surely up against it in this.

2. Boundless Ocean (Jim Bolger/ Kevin Manning)

Off the mark in a ten-furlong Leopardstown maiden earlier this month. Represents last year's winning connections but has a mountain to climb on form to get competitive.

3. Checkandchallenge (William Knight/ Danny Tudhope)

Has made the perfect start on the all-weather, following up his Wolverhampton debut success in a mile listed Newcastle contest a fortnight ago, looking a good prospect as he got on top under a hands-and-heels ride from this jockey. Switches to turf with more to come.

4. Coroebus (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Progressive two-year-old who won on the July Course on debut and bounced back from a narrow defeat to Royal Patronage in the Royal Lodge with an impressive victory in the Autumn Stakes over course and distance in October, coming from last to first and readily going clear. Stablemate of Native Trail and just as exciting.

5. Dubawi Legend (Hugo Palmer/ Tom Marquand)

Impressive five-length winner on debut at Doncaster last summer and was much improved in defeat when second to Native Trail in the Dewhurst here in October, overhauled inside the final furlong. Well held at the Breeders' Cup meeting on his final start but should stay a mile this year. Tongue tied on return.

6. Eydon (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Much improved on his first go on turf when running away with the nine-furlong Feilden Stakes under this rider here 16 days ago, making smooth headway out wide over two furlongs out having been waited with. Should have even more to offer and has place claims.

7. Light Infantry (David Simcock/ Jamie Spencer)

Unbeaten in two runs in the autumn and plenty to like about his wins under this rider, still showing the odd sign of greenness but relishing the test as he got up late in the Horris Hill over seven furlongs on heavy ground at Newbury. A mile is sure to suit and he could ruffle a few feathers if ready to roll.

8. Lusail (Richard Hannon/ Pat Dobbs)

Dual Group 2 winner over six furlongs at two, including the Gimcrack at York, and he returned with a pleasing effort behind Perfect Power in the Greenham at Newbury, taking second close home. Worth a shot at this, although he may prove best over shorter trips.

9. Luxembourg (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Unbeaten at two and signed off with a ready victory in the Futurity at Doncaster, getting to the front easily and doing no more than required. Stable's last two winners of that race went on to take this, while this one's sire Camelot also followed the same path. Ticks plenty of boxes.

10. Native Trail (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Unbeaten in five starts, looking all class as a juvenile (snug winner of the Dewhurst here), while he made a highly satisfactory return in the Craven over C&D, again proving very strong at the finish. Seems sure to relish the demands of this race and is very hard to get away from.

11. Perfect Power (Richard Fahey/ Christophe Soumillon)

Won the Norfolk at Royal Ascot and ended his two-year-old campaign with victories in the Prix Morny and Middle Park. Made it 3-3 under Soumillon with a comfortable success in the Greenham at Newbury on return, finishing well on top of Lusail. Should stay a mile and holds place claims.

12. Point Lonsdale (Aidan O'Brien/ Frankie Dettori)

Won his first four starts over seven furlongs last year before finding just Native Trail too good in the National Stakes at the Curragh, having no answer to his turn of foot. Remains with potential, not least over a mile and beyond, and is just the type to make his mark at the top level this term.

13. Royal Patronage (Charlie & Mark Johnston/ Jason Hart)

Struck into in the Futurity when last seen but was on a steep upward curve before that, winning the Acomb at York and the Royal Lodge over this C&D, snatching victory on the post from Coroebus. Bit more to find on his return but certainly worth a crack at this.

14. Tacarib Bay (Richard Hannon/ Sean Levey)

Seen just twice since his successful debut at Haydock last spring, chasing home Light Infantry in the Horris Hill and not beaten far in the Free Handicap here on his return. Didn't look at home on this track then, though, and he'll need to improve plenty up in trip just to grab some of the minor money.

15. The Wizard of Eye (Stan Moore/ John Egan)

Has been highly tried since winning over six furlongs at Newbury last summer, finishing down the field in the Greenham a fortnight ago, and this is his toughest ask yet.