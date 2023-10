Timeform's guide to the Pertemps qualifier at Cheltenham

Pertemps Qualifier

15:00 Cheltenham, Saturday

Live on ITV

1. Flight Deck (Deborah Cole/ Chris Ward (3))

Pretty smart on his day for Jonjo O'Neill but ended his time with that stable on a low note and a watching brief is advised on his return for a new yard with first-time blinkers replacing cheekpieces.

2. Espoir de Romay (Kim Bailey/ David Bass)

Very capable sort who has been lightly raced in recent seasons, but he again ran with credit when third in a two-mile-seven-furlong Uttoxeter handicap hurdle back in May. Has undergone wind surgery ahead of this return with a tongue tie also refitted.

3. Jet of Magic (Nigel Twiston-Davies/ James Turner (10))

Has made a positive start for his new yard, winning a two-mile-seven-furlong Uttoxeter handicap hurdle in July. Held every chance when he unseated back there four weeks later and was a respectable third on his Worcester chase debut last time. Jumped rather erratically on chasing debut and quickly reverts to hurdles.

4. Bugs Moran (Noel Meade/ Keith Donoghue)

Useful hurdler who has recorded excellent runner-up efforts at Galway and Listowel since returning from a long absence. Likely to give another good account now returning to three miles.

5. Rock My Way (Syd Hosie/ Micheal Nolan)

Winning Irish pointer who landed a Grade 2 novice hurdle here in January. Was disappointing back here in two subsequent outings in the spring but he reappears with his yard in better form. Unexposed.

6. Party Business (Ian Williams/ Charlie Todd)

Landed a big handicap at Aintree in the spring of 2022 but has drawn a blank since, albeit he ran respectably when fourth in a big field at Haydock on his latest outing in May. Has had wind surgery.

7. Moonovercloon (Matthew Smith/ James Kelly Smith (7))

Has registered two wins this season and had every chance of bagging another when falling at the last at Listowel in September. Showed he was none the worse for that when a creditable fourth in another two-and-a-half-mile handicap at Punchestown last time, but stamina is the unknown now tackling three miles for the first time.

8. Hugos New Horse (Paul Nicholls/ Harry Cobden)

Likeable type who made it four wins in his last five starts when showing a typically tenacious attitude to see off his rivals at the Ayr Scottish National meeting in April. Steps up to three miles for the first time on reappearance and is likely to go on to even better things this season.

9. Willaston (Mark Walford/ Jamie Hamilton)

Was progressive in the spring, winning competitive handicaps over two and a half miles here and over three miles at Haydock. Had his winning run ended when a well-held fourth at Uttoxeter in July but has been given a break since (has had wind surgery).

10. Hurricane Harvey (Fergal O'Brien/ Jack Hogan (3))

Recorded back-to-back wins around three miles at Uttoxeter and Ludlow last winter. Made a creditable return from six months off when third back at Uttoxeter three weeks ago but this looks a much deeper race.

11. Judicial Law (Jonjo O'Neill/ Jonjo O'Neill jnr)

Gained a third win of the season when leading in the dying strides over three and a quarter miles at Kelso last month. First-time cheekpieces worn on that occasion are retained and he's another who can't be discounted.

12. We'llhavewan (Willie Mullins/ Paul Townend)

Was strong in the market and bounced back to winning ways over two and three-quarter miles at Killarney when last seen in August. His British mark isn't obviously generous but anything this yard sends over merits plenty of respect.

13. Hyland (Nicky Henderson/ Nico de Boinville)

Proved better than ever when landing a third handicap hurdle success on his reappearance over two miles and five furlongs at Warwick last month. Did that quite readily so a 6 lb rise looks fair enough.

14. Ringdufferin (Gordon Elliott/ Jordan Gainford)

Has been much improved since cheekpieces were applied, making all in a novice at Downpatrick over two miles five and a half furlongs and in a handicap over three miles at Gowran Park last month. Will find it harder to dominate this field but still merits consideration for his top Irish stable.

15. Bangers And Cash (Ben Pauling/ Kielan Woods)

Progressed into a useful staying chaser last season, winning three of his last four starts. Has a slightly lower mark to work with back hurdling on his reappearance.

16. Dubrovnik Harry (Harry Fry/ Jonathan Burke)

Finished third in the competitive EBF Final at Sandown inMarch 2022 in his novice season . Didn't progress in a light campaign last term but he remains low mileage.

17. American Sniper (David Pipe/ David Noonan)

Showed a good attitude when winning his first two completed starts over hurdles. Put in another good run when just touched off on his handicap debut over two miles and three furlongs at Taunton in January but hasn't repeated that since, albeit he may have needed his recent Chepstow reappearance.

18. Bashful Boy (David Pipe/ Jack Tudor)

Was a back-to-back winner on the Flat at the start of the summer and completed a hat-trick on his return to hurdling at Newton Abbot in July. Was well suited by the emphasis being placed on stamina when fourth in the Cesarewitch at Newmarket a fortnight ago and that suggests he'll be suited by this step up to three miles over hurdles.

19. Gortmillish (Gordon Elliott/ Danny Gilligan (5))

Has won a maiden and novice hurdle since returning from a long absence this summer. Advanced his form again when fourth in a two-mile-seven-furlong rated novice at Killarney four weeks ago and he's unexposed now moving into handicap company for Gordon Elliott. On the shortlist.

20. Spike Jones (Samuel Drinkwater/ Sean Bowen)

Successful twice over three and a quarter miles at Fontwell last season and ended the campaign with a near-miss at Kelso in March. Likeable type but might prove vulnerable in a deeper race on reappearance. Has had wind surgery.

Timeform's Analyst Verdict:

BUGS MORAN has been better than ever in 2 outings back from a long absence and there could be more to come now returning to 3m so he gets the vote. The likeable Hugos New Horse isn't opposed lightly and is second choice now stepping up to 3m for the first time. Gordon Elliott's Gortmillish and recent Cesarewitch fourth Bashful Boy also make the shortlist in a race where a case can be made for many.

Timeform's 1-2-3:

1. Bugs Moran

2. Hugos News Horse

3. Gortmillish