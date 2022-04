1000 Guineas

15:40 Newmarket, Sunday

Live on ITV

1. Ameynah (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Confirmed the promise of her sole two-year-old start when a good winner of a seven-furlong maiden here 18 days ago. This is obviously a massive step up in class but she's a filly with a good deal of potential.

2. Cachet (George Boughey/ James Doyle)

Highly tried after making a winning debut here and emerged with plenty of credit when hitting the frame in the Fillies' Mile (over this course and distance) and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in the autumn. Arrives on the back of a positive prep win in the Nell Gywn over seven furlongs here so is expected to make her presence felt.

3. Discoveries (Jessica Harrington/ Shane Foley)

Sister to Alpha Centauri and closely related to Alpine Star, both high-class milers. Edged out Tuesday in a maiden at the Curragh and took a big step forward when winning the Moyglare Stud Stakes there on her final two-year-old start. Is a fine physical specimen and appeals as the type to do even better at three.

4. Flash Betty (Mick Channon/ Silvestre de Sousa)

Has done remarkably well from humble beginnings but she's not up to this level.

5. Hello You (David Loughnane/ Rossa Ryan)

Saw off Cachet to win the Rockfel over seven furlongs here in September before finishing a creditable fifth in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies' Turf at Del Mar. However, she was just a respectable third (beaten four and a quarter lengths under a 3 lb penalty) to Cachet in the Nell Gwyn here on her return so has work to do.

6. Juncture (Ger Lyons/ Colin Keane)

Landed a Leopardstown maiden in impressive fashion in June and took a small step forward when second in a Group 3 there a month later. Took form to another level when a six-length winner of a listed race at Dundalk on her return. This demands plenty more, but she remains with potential.

7. Malavath (Francis-Henri Graffard/ Christophe Soumillon)

Progressed well as a two-year-old, overcoming the rise in class when winning a Group 2 at Chantilly over six furlongs in October. Proved stamina for this trip with an excellent second in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf and made a very satisfactory reappearance when beating Zellie in a Group 3 at Deauville. Player.

8. Mise En Scene (James Ferguson/ Cieren Fallon)

Made a winning start in impressive fashion at Haydock in July and improved her form a chunk when following up in a Group 3 at Goodwood. Excellent fourth in the Fillies' Mile over this course and distance despite showing signs of greenness, and probably best to forgive her run in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf.

9. Prosperous Voyage (Ralph Beckett/ Rob Hornby)

Likeable filly who was steadily progressive last year, ending the season with a fine second in the Fillies' Mile over this course and distance, making most and finishing in front a few of these. Not to be underestimated at a big price.

10. Sandrine (Andrew Balding/ David Probert)

Won her first three starts, notably the Albany at Royal Ascot and a Group 2 on the July Course. Good placed efforts in the Lowther at York and the Cheveley Park here after but needs to improve for the step up to a mile to trouble the principals (raced only at six furlongs).

11. Tenebrism (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Overcame inexperience to make a winning debut at Naas and produced a remarkable performance on just her second start when swooping from off the pace to win the Cheveley Park here over six furlongs six months later. Dam's side of pedigree offers encouragement she'll stay this far so bold bid expected.

12. Tuesday (Aidan O'Brien/ Frankie Dettori)

Highly-regarded sister to 1000 Guineas winner Minding who was only just edged out by the more experienced Discoveries at the Curragh on her sole two-year-old start. Landed the odds with a good deal to spare in a 17-runner maiden at Naas on her return and remains open to significant improvement.

13. Wild Beauty (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Quickly made up into a useful filly last season, the highlight of which was her Grade 1 success in Canada. Behind a few of these when fifth in the Fillies' Mile over course and distance on her final two-year-old start but booked her place for this when winning the Fred Darling at Newbury on her return.

14. Zellie (Andre Fabre/ Tom Marquand)

Out of a half-sister to 1000 Guineas winner Speciosa. Showed much-improved form to win the Prix Marcel Boussac at Longchamp over a mile on her final two-year-old start and made a respectable return when a length-and-a-half second to Malavath in a Group 3 at Deauville over seven furlongs. Return to a mile will suit and is not taken lightly.