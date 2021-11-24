Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 24 November

#1 Weight Of Glory - Parx R5 (18:58)

Weight Of Glory has been runner-up on his last two starts must have a good chance of going one better on today's terms. Mr. Tuttle did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and could well come out best of the opposition. Bucks Are Moving is another that comes into contention.

#5 Excitable Lady - Parx R8 (20:19)

Excitable Lady was a bit below form in a slightly better race last time and may bounce back in this company. Sweet Samurai is in decent nick at present and is our second choice, while Rolls Royce Joyce also needs a second look.

#5 Flashing Diamond - Parx R9 (20:46)

Flashing Diamond is best forgiven her most recent outing when suffering trouble at the start and is much better judged on her runner-up effort the time before. Miss Dillingham is turned out quickly after showing her best form yet last time and could well be the main threat to the selection.