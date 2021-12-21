Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 21 December

#1 Nautical Gem - Parx R1 (17:10)

Nautical Gem was in fine form when last seen in late summer and seems sure to be on the premises if ready to go following a break. Special Risk is next on the shortlist, while Verrazano Vittoria also needs a closer look.

#3 Jersey Joe B - Parx R2 (17:37)

Jersey Joe B has less on plate here than when running at Aqueduct in his last race and looks to have good claims of recording a tenth career success. Call Wil could well come out best of the rest, while Fran's Worrier also commands respect.

#5 Southside Swig - Parx R4 (18:31)

Southside Swig was well held in a much stronger contest than this last time but is taken to get back on track as he drops into more realistic company. Mr. Walsh ought to go close as well, while Twixy Cat is another that should thereabouts.