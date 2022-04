#6 No Salt - Belmont Park, R3 (19:22)

NO SALT has good claims of following up from last time. The selection has made a seamless transition back to racing on dirt, capped off with a convincing 4¾ lengths success in a starter allowance at Aqueduct in March. Daddy Knows tired on a muddy track on latest outing and has a good recent workout on record, he could well emerge as best of the rest.

#9 Boss Cara - Belmont Park, R6 (20:50)

BOSS CARA has an excellent chance at the weights and should make a bold show. She found the company too hot on her latest outing and returns to claiming company here. Raffinity also faces an easier assignment than last time and can chase the selection home. Bella Domenica can't be ruled out of things either.

#6 Dilly Dilly Philly - Laurel Park, R7 (21:02)

DILLY DILLY PHILLY couldn't be in better shape at present and makes plenty of appeal. Jamie Ness' charge took advantage of a small-field scenario last time to comfortably land a third win this year. Mavilus was a convincing winner last time and can emerge best of the remainder despite dropping in distance, whilst Sick Pack Sara can round out the three.