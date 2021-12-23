Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 23 December

#7 Causalistic - Tampa Bay R4 (18:48)

Causalistic has been facing stronger opposition than this at Gulfstream and looks sure to be thereabouts as he ships into Tampa Bay Downs. High Five Cotton is back at a more suitable trip today and can emerge second best, while Professional isn't entirely out of it either.

#5 Whimsical Muse - Gulfstream R5 (19:28)

Whimsical Muse is a consistent performer and has an excellent chance of recording a fifth career success in this $35k turf claiming contest. My Sweet Wife is facing an easier assignment than last time and can chase the selection home, while Kitten's Romance also has place chances.

#6 Our Amen - Delta Downs R4 (20:19)

Our Amen bounced back to form with a good second at this track last time and holds every chance if in the same sort of nick. Blue Ridge Queen has an excellent strike rate at this track and appeals as best of the rest, while Lukes Secret is another who is entitled to a closer look.