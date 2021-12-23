To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 23 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the best bets at Tampa Bay, Gulfstream and Delta Downs on Thursday.

"...holds every chance if in the same sort of nick..."

Timeform on Our Amen

#7 Causalistic - Tampa Bay R4 (18:48)

Causalistic has been facing stronger opposition than this at Gulfstream and looks sure to be thereabouts as he ships into Tampa Bay Downs. High Five Cotton is back at a more suitable trip today and can emerge second best, while Professional isn't entirely out of it either.

#5 Whimsical Muse - Gulfstream R5 (19:28)

Whimsical Muse is a consistent performer and has an excellent chance of recording a fifth career success in this $35k turf claiming contest. My Sweet Wife is facing an easier assignment than last time and can chase the selection home, while Kitten's Romance also has place chances.

#6 Our Amen - Delta Downs R4 (20:19)

Our Amen bounced back to form with a good second at this track last time and holds every chance if in the same sort of nick. Blue Ridge Queen has an excellent strike rate at this track and appeals as best of the rest, while Lukes Secret is another who is entitled to a closer look.

Delta Downs (US) 23rd Dec (R4 1m Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 23 December, 8.19pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sassy Sues Band
Back Inthat Action
Golden Expresso
Lukes Secret
Heather Divine
Our Amen
Blue Ridge Queen
Chatains Flyer
Dreamit
Dialed J
Streettalkinhottie
Cajun Shots
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips