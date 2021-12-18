To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 18 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform provide the best bet at three different tracks in the US on Saturday.

"...this starter allowance looks a more suitable spot to add to that success..."

Timeform on Gold Special

#3 Gold Special - Tampa Bay Downs, R1 (17:09)

Gold Special has his first run away from Gulfstream and is the pick. He dipped his toes in minor stakes races after winning a maiden claimer in the summer and this starter allowance looks a more suitable spot to add to that success. Herecomesthehammer is facing an easier assignment than last time and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#9 Ghaaleb's City - Hawthorne, R3 (19:55)

Ghaaleb's City made a promising debut when runner-up on a sloppy track over C&D earlier in the month. She was the odds-on favourite then and only gave best to a more experienced rival. Just A Wonder reopposes after finishing just behind in third and can frank that form. Shezz Koldazice also commands consideration.

#1 My Best Friend - Charles Town, R7 (03:02)

My Best Friend is one to take very seriously on first start for her new barn, who are in good nick at present. She stands out on the pick of her form and is expected to see out this slightly longer distance. Moonlit Shadow has a decent strike-rate and looks the likeliest to finish second.

