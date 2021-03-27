To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday

"...shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion..."

Timeform on Sarvan

Guru - 13:55 Doncaster

Guru is a well-related colt who looked potentially smart when making a winning debut in a strong minor event at Newbury last season (good form) and is worth forgiving a poor run at Kempton when last seen in August. He started at 9/4-on that day, so was clearly expected to do an awful lot better, and the switch to an artificial surface a possible excuse. Guru is a colt who has plenty of scope, just the type that could progress markedly as a three-year-old, and he will be hard to beat if building on his debut form.

Sarvan - 15:05 Doncaster

Sarvan looked a useful prospect when winning a maiden at Pontefract last season but didn't progress as expected afterwards. He underwent a breathing operation ahead of his return to action at Wolverhampton last month, and shaped with promise to be narrowly beaten in third by a thriving winner. Sarvan shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, and the return to a bigger field and likely stronger pace will be right up his street.

Lincoln Park - 16:50 Doncaster

Lincoln Park hasn't been with Tom Dascombe long, and proved at least as good as ever when ending a losing run at Southwell last time. That was his first run for four months, and he was strong in the market, so clearly something had clicked during his break. There is an element of him relishing the fibresand, but such was the authority of that success he looks very well treated from a 2 lb higher mark now back on turf.

Smart Stat

Dirty Rascal - 13:20 Doncaster

£13.32 - George Boughey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting

Recommended bets

Guru – 13:55 Doncaster
Sarvan – 15:05 Doncaster
Lincoln Park – 16:50 Doncaster

Sunday 28 March, 1.55pm

Guru
Severeen
Thaler
Hightown Heights
Dubai Emperor
Fury
Credence Star
Lafan
George Peabody
Hello Zabeel
Dream No More
Sunday 28 March, 3.05pm

Secret Victory
Taqareer
Throne Hall
Sarvan
Thibaan
Spirit Dancer
Iconic Choice
Wait Forever
Baryshnikov
Fox Power
Harmonious
Waters Edge
Music Seeker
Red Force One
Toronto
Hotspur Harry
Red Bond
Viaduct
Sunday 28 March, 4.50pm

Lincoln Park
Shallow Hal
Texting
Molls Memory
Muscika
Alben Spirit
Gunmetal
Rathbone
Fortamour
Lexington Dash
Marly
Wentworth Falls
Astro Jakk
Dick Datchery
Mid Winster
Green Power
Highly Sprung
George Bowen
True Mason
