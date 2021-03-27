- Trainer: John & Thady Gosden
- Jockey: Adam Kirby
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 9lbs
- OR: -
Doncaster Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets for Sunday
Timeform provide the three best bets at Doncaster on Sunday...
"...shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion..."
Timeform on Sarvan
Guru is a well-related colt who looked potentially smart when making a winning debut in a strong minor event at Newbury last season (good form) and is worth forgiving a poor run at Kempton when last seen in August. He started at 9/4-on that day, so was clearly expected to do an awful lot better, and the switch to an artificial surface a possible excuse. Guru is a colt who has plenty of scope, just the type that could progress markedly as a three-year-old, and he will be hard to beat if building on his debut form.
Sarvan looked a useful prospect when winning a maiden at Pontefract last season but didn't progress as expected afterwards. He underwent a breathing operation ahead of his return to action at Wolverhampton last month, and shaped with promise to be narrowly beaten in third by a thriving winner. Sarvan shaped like the best horse at the weights on that occasion, and the return to a bigger field and likely stronger pace will be right up his street.
Lincoln Park - 16:50 Doncaster
Lincoln Park hasn't been with Tom Dascombe long, and proved at least as good as ever when ending a losing run at Southwell last time. That was his first run for four months, and he was strong in the market, so clearly something had clicked during his break. There is an element of him relishing the fibresand, but such was the authority of that success he looks very well treated from a 2 lb higher mark now back on turf.
Smart Stat
Dirty Rascal - 13:20 Doncaster
£13.32 - George Boughey's profit to a £1 level stake when having one runner at a Flat meeting
Recommended bets
Doncaster 28th Mar (7f Nov Stks)
Sunday 28 March, 1.55pm
Sunday 28 March, 1.55pm
Doncaster 28th Mar (1m2f Hcap)
Sunday 28 March, 3.05pm
Sunday 28 March, 3.05pm
Doncaster 28th Mar (6f Hcap)
Sunday 28 March, 4.50pm
Sunday 28 March, 4.50pm
