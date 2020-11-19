Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wincanton on Thursday

Paris Dixie - 12:10 Wincanton

Paris Dixie won a bumper on her final start for Julie Camacho in February 2019, and made a positive start for Nicky Henderson when finishing second on hurdling debut at Chepstow last month. That form received a boost when the winner ran a big race at Cheltenham last weekend and Paris Dixie seems sure to improve for that initial experience.

No. 11 Paris Dixie SBK 7/4 EXC 4.2 Trainer: Nicky Henderson

Jockey: Nico de Boinville

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: -

Earth Leader - 14:12 Wincanton

Earth Leader is a multiple winner in points, and made a good start in hunter chases for Mrs Rose Loxton last season, winning his first two starts in style. He was easy to back and finished well held on his debut for Harry Fry last month, doing too much running and ran out of steam late on. Earth Leader looks well handicapped on the pick of his hunter chase form, and is less exposed than the majority of rivals he will meet at this level, so is well worth another chance.

No. 1 Earth Leader (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 5.1 Trainer: Harry Fry

Jockey: Sean Bowen

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 115

Goa Lil - 15:12 Wincanton

Goa Lil has gone up 5 lb in the weights for falling at the last on chasing debut at Ludlow last month, but he was two lengths up and still finding when departing, so he would have likely won. His jumping was more bold than accurate on that occasion, but he will have likely learnt plenty for that initial experience, and is fancied to come out on top here.