Daily Racing Tips: Timeform's three best bets at Wincanton on Thursday

Fusil Raffles
Timeform bring you three to back at Wincanton on Thursday

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Wincanton on Thursday...

"...is well worth another chance..."

Timeform on Earth Leader

Paris Dixie - 12:10 Wincanton

Paris Dixie won a bumper on her final start for Julie Camacho in February 2019, and made a positive start for Nicky Henderson when finishing second on hurdling debut at Chepstow last month. That form received a boost when the winner ran a big race at Cheltenham last weekend and Paris Dixie seems sure to improve for that initial experience.

Earth Leader - 14:12 Wincanton

Earth Leader is a multiple winner in points, and made a good start in hunter chases for Mrs Rose Loxton last season, winning his first two starts in style. He was easy to back and finished well held on his debut for Harry Fry last month, doing too much running and ran out of steam late on. Earth Leader looks well handicapped on the pick of his hunter chase form, and is less exposed than the majority of rivals he will meet at this level, so is well worth another chance.

Goa Lil - 15:12 Wincanton

Goa Lil has gone up 5 lb in the weights for falling at the last on chasing debut at Ludlow last month, but he was two lengths up and still finding when departing, so he would have likely won. His jumping was more bold than accurate on that occasion, but he will have likely learnt plenty for that initial experience, and is fancied to come out on top here.

Smart Stat

Zyon - 12:40 Wincanton

30% - Harry Cobden's strike rate at WINCANTON

Recommended bets

Paris Dixie - 12:10 Wincanton
Earth Leader - 14:12 Wincanton
Goa Lil - 15:12 Wincanton

Winc 19th Nov (2m4f Hcap Chs)

Thursday 19 November, 2.12pm

Back Lay
Earth Leader
Lots Of Luck
Flagrant Delitiep
Native Robin
Legend Of Zorro
Commandant
Furiously Fast
Twasnt The Plan
Bridle Loanan
Un Beau Roman
Master Vintage
Winc 19th Nov (1m7f Nov Hcap Chs)

Thursday 19 November, 3.12pm

Back Lay
Tamaroc Du Mathan
Goa Lil
Jaboticaba
Shut The Box
Prudhomme
Getaway Fred
Scardura
Golden Taipan
Sweet Adare
