Corach Rambler has won today's Grand National at an SP of 8/1

Vanillier, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Noble Yeats, The Big Dog and Born By The Sea complete the first six home

My Win Single has won, how much will I collect?

Corach Rambler has won the 2023 Aintree Grand National at odds of 8/1, and that means if you backed the horse to Win then you're in the money.

Calculating how much you have won on win bets is very simple, you just multiply your stake (the money you put on the horse) by the odds that you were given at the time you placed your bet. Remember, you also get your stake back as part of your winnings.

*If you weren't given, or didn't request any odds at the time you placed your bet then it will be settled at what is known as the Starting Price.

Example: £5 Win on Corach Rambler at odds of 8/1 returns £45 (£5 x 8 = £40; + £5 stake = £45)

But I had an Each-Way bet

For some people, working out potential returns on an Each-Way bet can be quite daunting, but it's a relatively simple process.

An Each-Way bet is effectively two bets - one is on your horse to Win, the other is on your horse to Place (finish in the first six places).

The Place part of your Each-Way bet is the important bit if you backed either Vanillier, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Noble Yeats, The Big Dog, or Born By The Sea, and you will get paid out on the basis of dividing the odds you took (or Starting Price if you didn't take any odds) by five, and multiplying it by your stake (for a £10 e/w bet costing £20, your stake is £10).

*Betfair Sportsbook paid out 6 places at 1/5 the odds, hence why you divide your odds by five. If your place terms were 1/4 the odds then you would divide by four.

Example: £10 Each-Way on Vanillier at odds of 20/1 returns £50 (20/1 divide by 5 = 4; £10 x 4 = £40; + £10 stake = £50)

Of course, if you backed today's winner in an Each-Way bet then you collect on the Win part of the bet also.

So £5 each-way on Corach Rambler at 8/1 would return a total of £58 (£45 for the Win part of the bet and £13 for the Each-Way part of the bet).

Below is a table containing the first six home in today's Grand National, the Starting Price for each, and the amount you will collect on Each-Way bets for stakes of £1, £2, £5 and £10.