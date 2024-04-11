Tony Calvin Tips

Serial Winners

Daryl Carter Tips

Kevin Blake Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Rachael Blackmore Insight

Lucky 15 Tips for Day One at Aintree: Back 495/1 four-fold on Thursday

Nicky Henderson's horse Shishkin
Shishkin gets the nod in Tipman Tips Aintree day 1 Lucky 15

For all three days of this week's Aintree Grand National Festival, Tipman Tips will provide a Lucky 15, with Thursday's four selections coming to combined odds of just under 495/1

Recommended bets

Back Tipman's E/W Lucky 15 with combined odds for all 4 selections @ 495/1

Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree

Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Aintree Grand National Festival Thursday Tips: Tony Calvin's two to back at 6/1 and 16/1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Superstar Sir Gino set to shine at Aintree on day one

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Day 1 Aintree Runners: Testing ground ideal for Ginny's Destiny

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Rachael Blackmore Day 1 Aintree Runners: We couldn't be happier with Bob Olinger

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Hughes to continue form in Kempton Wednesday double

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Pep to follow up at Hereford

More Grand National Tips