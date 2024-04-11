- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Harry Skelton
- Age: 7
- Weight: 11st 7lbs
- OR: -
Lucky 15 Tips for Day One at Aintree: Back 495/1 four-fold on Thursday
For all three days of this week's Aintree Grand National Festival, Tipman Tips will provide a Lucky 15, with Thursday's four selections coming to combined odds of just under 495/1
-
Tipman's day 1 four-fold can be backed around 495/1
-
Non-Runner Money-Back on the 2024 Grand National
-
Claim your completely free racing multi on day 1 of Aintree Grand National Festival
-
Check out our Aintree 2024 Grand National Hub
-
Rachael Blackmore's Serial Winners Fund now on the final straight - Read more here!
-
Bet safely on Aintree Grand National Festival - Read more here
- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Mr Sean O'Connor
- Age: 13
- Weight: 12st 0lbs
- OR: -
- Trainer: Terence O'Brien, Ireland
- Jockey: John Shinnick
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 8lbs
- OR: 136
A small field here and it is very difficult to oppose the Cheltenham winner Grey Dawning who showed a terrific attitude to triumph last month at Prestbury Park. There is not much to oppose him here and the testing conditions shouldn't prove an issue. He's a very progressive chaser and a potential Gold Cup horse.
Shiskin missed Cheltenham after the issues in the Henderson yard but horses coming here fresh tend to have a very good record. We all know how good he is on his day. He was an impressive winner here last year, has shown plenty on heavy ground and at the prices he looks to add some value.
He brings plenty of decent form here and, although he's 13 now, has still shown plenty of desire with his recent efforts. Has shown a liking for the big fences and we know he has stamina in abundance as well as a liking for these testing conditions, so should be right in the mix.
Whiskeyweath is an improving type who has won his last two starts, both on heavy ground. Has been hiked up in the weights but it looks justified and he should have plenty of scope for further improvement here if he travels well. Could go off much shorter on the day.
Listen to Racing...Only Bettor Aintree Day 1 preview
Aintree Grand National Festival Thursday Tips: Tony Calvin's two to back at 6/1 and 16/1
Get a completely FREE Horse Racing bet on Day 1 and 2 of Aintree
Opt-in requried. For new and existing customers, claim your completely FREE Horse Racing bet on the first two days of the Grand National Festival at Aintree. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.