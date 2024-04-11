Lucky 15 Tips for Day One at Aintree: Back 495/1 four-fold on Thursday

Tipman's day 1 four-fold can be backed around 495/1

No. 4 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 5/6 EXC 2.08 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: - A small field here and it is very difficult to oppose the Cheltenham winner Grey Dawning who showed a terrific attitude to triumph last month at Prestbury Park. There is not much to oppose him here and the testing conditions shouldn't prove an issue. He's a very progressive chaser and a potential Gold Cup horse.

Shiskin missed Cheltenham after the issues in the Henderson yard but horses coming here fresh tend to have a very good record. We all know how good he is on his day. He was an impressive winner here last year, has shown plenty on heavy ground and at the prices he looks to add some value.

No. 2 Bennys King (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.4 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Mr Sean O'Connor

Age: 13

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: - He brings plenty of decent form here and, although he's 13 now, has still shown plenty of desire with his recent efforts. Has shown a liking for the big fences and we know he has stamina in abundance as well as a liking for these testing conditions, so should be right in the mix.

No. 9 Whiskeywealth (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 8.6 Trainer: Terence O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: John Shinnick

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 8lbs

OR: 136 Whiskeyweath is an improving type who has won his last two starts, both on heavy ground. Has been hiked up in the weights but it looks justified and he should have plenty of scope for further improvement here if he travels well. Could go off much shorter on the day. Back Tipman's E/W Lucky 15 with combined odds for all 4 selections @ 495/1 Bet here

Listen to Racing...Only Bettor Aintree Day 1 preview