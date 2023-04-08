</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: Grand National Tips: Daryl Carter assesses the chances of the leading British hopes
Daryl Carter
08 April 2023
3:00 min read Daryl Carter has taken a look at the British horses towards the head of the Grand National market and offers his views on them... Are their places in the market justified? Daryl is against the market leader The Big Breakaway could surprise a few At the time of writing, we're exactly one week away from the Grand National, and Betfair have kindly asked me to put together a run-down of the top five British horses in the current market and whether I think their odds are justified or not. Straight off the bat, I have to agree with Mark Milligan's sentiment that the Grand National will head back to Ireland. The Brits are not out of it by any means, but I am against the British favourite, so let's see how the others fair, and if their chances are as good as the market thinks. Corach Rambler - 11/2 Corach Rambler looks to be this year's British hope of landing the big one. He is officially ten pounds ahead of the handicapper on the back of a second successive Ultima Handicap victory at the Cheltenham Festival. However, it's only because of that win he finds himself at very short odds for this race, but it's also why I have to be against him. Yes, he may be ten pounds "well in", but that's over conventional fences, not these national ones which can prove somewhat of a specialty, and he needs to prove he can take to them. The other concern is how he idled when he hit the front at Cheltenham despite not getting there until after the final fence. He won't be able to afford to do that here with this 465-yard long home straight, and his stamina beyond three miles has to be taken on trust, having failed to stay 3m5f at Warwick in the Classic Chase. There are plenty of negatives for one so short in the market. Market Position Justified: No Le Milos - 16/1 Dan Skelton's Le Milos won the Ladbroke Trophy at Newbury earlier this season before a 98-day break saw him return to action in his prep run for this contest at Kelso. He suffered a last-gasp defeat there, and while he was only warming up for this race, it has now cast doubts around his stamina. There is a suspicion that he only does enough when in front, highlighted by the part the loose horse played in his Newbury victory. He had hit the front plenty soon enough there before the presence of the riderless horse gave him another jolt of energy at the line. Still, this is not a race to be trying to split hairs and worrying about horses idling and needing help from others. He is a fair price with untapped potential and a 50% strike rate over fences. Does he look like an obvious winner? No. Market Position Justified: Yes Our Power - 20/1 Our Power has picked up some nice prizes this season, but this is a whole new ball game on his first attempt at these National fences, and his stamina looked thin when almost collared by the rallying runner-up at Kempton last time over three miles. Will he stay? It's highly doubtful, and you could easily make a case that he should be twice the price. Market Postition Justified: No The Big Breakaway - 25/1 It feels like he has been around forever, but he is only eight and does have some back-class when quietly fancied for the Ballymore once upon a time. Those days are long gone, though, and he had been in the doldrums for much of his career until an excellent Welsh National second on his penultimate start. He would have fair outsider claims on that evidence, but another poor effort in the Ultima Handicap on return from 77 days off surrounds him with question marks again. It's hard to make a confident case for him, but he has a bigger effort in the locker, and he could take to this test. He is one of the likelier outsiders from the British contingent, and hitting the frame is not as obscene as it may sound. Market Positition Justified: Yes Back On The Lash - 33/1 Back On The Lash was an excellent winner of the Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, in which his rivals included Delta Work. He since struggled in the race proper when the weights were considerably reversed but back in a handicap today will see him to better effect. It's difficult to see the nine-year-old having enough progression in him to put in a career-best victory to win this race with such classy opposition. Having encountered one or two of these fences in the Cross Country code, we know the course will pose no issues, but is he good enough? The Brits are not out of it by any means, but I am against the British favourite, so let's see how the others fair, and if their chances are as good as the market thinks.</p><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-tips-mark-milligan-assesses-the-chances-of-the-leading-irish-hopes-080423-1111.html">Corach Rambler - 11/2</a></h2><p></p><p>Corach Rambler looks to be <strong>this year's British hope</strong> of landing the big one. He is officially ten pounds ahead of the handicapper on the back of a second successive Ultima Handicap victory at the Cheltenham Festival. However, it's only because of that win he finds himself at <strong>very short odds for this race</strong>, but it's also why I have to be against him.</p><blockquote> <p>Yes, he may be ten pounds "well in", but that's over conventional fences, not these national ones which can prove somewhat of a specialty, and he needs to prove he can take to them.</p> </blockquote><p>The other concern is how <strong>he idled</strong> when he hit the front at Cheltenham despite not getting there until after the final fence.</p><p>He won't be able to afford to do that here with this 465-yard long home straight, and his stamina beyond three miles has to be taken on trust, having failed to stay 3m5f at Warwick in the Classic Chase.</p><p>There are <strong>plenty of negatives for one so short</strong> in the market.</p><p><strong>Market Position Justified: No</strong></p><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-tips-mark-milligan-assesses-the-chances-of-the-leading-irish-hopes-080423-1111.html">Le Milos - 16/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Dan Skelton's <strong>Le Milos won the Ladbroke Trophy at Newbury</strong> earlier this season before a 98-day break saw him return to action in his prep run for this contest at Kelso. He suffered a last-gasp defeat there, and while he was only warming up for this race, it has now cast doubts around his stamina.</p><p><img alt="Le Milos 1290 x 901.png" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Le%20Milos%201290%20x%20901.600x422.png" width="1280" height="901" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>There is a suspicion that he only does enough when in front, highlighted by the part the loose horse played in his Newbury victory.</p><p>He had hit the front plenty soon enough there before the presence of the riderless horse gave him another jolt of energy at the line. Still, this is not a race to be trying to split hairs and worrying about horses idling and needing help from others.</p><p>He is a <strong>fair price</strong> with untapped potential and a 50% strike rate over fences. Does he look like an obvious winner? No.</p><p><strong>Market Position Justified: Yes</strong></p><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-tips-mark-milligan-assesses-the-chances-of-the-leading-irish-hopes-080423-1111.html">Our Power - 20/1</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Our Power</strong> has picked up some nice prizes this season, but this is a whole new ball game on his first attempt at these National fences, and his stamina looked thin when almost collared by the rallying runner-up at Kempton last time over three miles.</p><p>Will he stay? <strong>It's highly doubtful</strong>, and you could easily make a case that he should be twice the price.</p><p><strong>Market Postition Justified: No</strong></p><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-tips-mark-milligan-assesses-the-chances-of-the-leading-irish-hopes-080423-1111.html">The Big Breakaway - 25/1</a></h2><p></p><p>It feels like he has been around forever, but he is only eight and does have some back-class when quietly fancied for the Ballymore once upon a time.</p><p>Those days are long gone, though, and he had been in the doldrums for much of his career until an excellent Welsh National second on his penultimate start. He would have <strong>fair outsider claims on that evidence,</strong> but another poor effort in the Ultima Handicap on return from 77 days off surrounds him with question marks again.</p><blockquote> <p>It's hard to make a confident case for him, but he has a bigger effort in the locker, and he could take to this test.</p> </blockquote><p>He is one of the likelier outsiders from the British contingent, and hitting the frame is not as obscene as it may sound.</p><p><strong>Market Positition Justified: Yes</strong></p><h2><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-tips-mark-milligan-assesses-the-chances-of-the-leading-irish-hopes-080423-1111.html">Back On The Lash - 33/1</a></h2><p></p><p><strong>Back On The Lash</strong> was an excellent winner of the Cross Country Handicap Chase at Cheltenham, in which his rivals included Delta Work. He since struggled in the race proper when the weights were considerably reversed but back in a handicap today will see him to better effect.</p><p><strong>It's difficult to see the nine-year-old having enough progression</strong> in him to put in a career-best victory to win this race with such classy opposition. 