Grand National Betting Guide: Best price on Cloth Cap, extra places and more

  • Editor
  • 2:00 min read
Grand National
If you fancy the favourite on Saturday you should read on

With the Grand National now just days away, we have enhanced the heavy favourite to an industry best price and added extra places and odds boosts for the whole Festival at Aintree...

Get your Cap on

The biggest race of the year, the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase, is this Saturday and after having to wait two years since the last one, here at Betfair, we have plenty of offers for you.

For a short period of time, our generous traders have enhanced Trevor Hemming's Grand National favourite, Cloth Clap, from 4/1 to an industry, best 5/1.

The nine-year-old returned from a 98-day break to hack up at Kelso in a Class 1 Listed Chase and has subsequently become the very hot favourite on Saturday.

The closest rival to the Jonjo O'Neill-trained horse is Willie Mullins' Burrows Saint at 10.09/1 and then it's 11.010/1 bar for the remainder of the field.

If you want to back Cloth Cap at 5/1, click here. Terms and conditions apply.

Six places on the big race

Of course, many people want a longer priced each-way bet and we also have good news on that front as we are offering six places (1/5 odds) on the National. This enhancement will stay in place right until the flag is raised at 17:15 on Saturday.

We are also still offering No Runner Money Back, so if you place a bet before the race and it is declared a Non-Runner, your stake will be returned as cash.

Want more? All eligible customers will receive a My OddsBoost token for every race of the Festival from Thursday morning. Terms and conditions apply.

76170-BF-MyOddsboost-Grand-National-800x450.jpg

One last thing. Every race at Aintree this week, including the Grand National, is available to watch live on Betfair.

So what are you waiting for? We have an offer ready and waiting to suit every one of you. Let's enjoy what should be a cracking race on Saturday afternoon.

Get a £5 Free Bet on Multiples

Stake £20 on multiples over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 to use on multiples. Bets must settle before 23:59 on the day they're placed. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

