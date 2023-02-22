</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/rb-leipzig-v-man-city-champions-league-tips-haaland-to-score-but-draw-appeals-200223-719.html">RB Leipzig v Man City Tips: Back Haaland to score but draw appeals</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/inter-milan-v-porto-champions-league-tips-back-lautaro-martinez-to-bring-his-shooting-boots-210223-1063.html">Inter Milan v Porto: Back Martinez to bring his shooting boots</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/man-utd-outright-odds-and-title-betting-red-devils-were-backed-at-2500-1-for-quadruple-200223-204.html">What will Man Utd win? Grand National Ante-Post Tips: Tony Calvin has an early 16/1 punt for Aintree
Tony Calvin
22 February 2023
3:00 min read "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html", "datePublished": "2023-02-22T10:17:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-02-22T11:23:00+00:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Grand National.320x180.png", "articleBody": "After the 2023 Grand National weights were announced on Tuesday, Tony Calvin has a 16/1 ante-post tip to consider, believing that this youngster has the potential to show his class off what is a pretty fair mark... 2023 Grand National much later than usual Gaillard Du Mesnil has the class to shine Sportsbook's 16/1 is very fair It sounds rather obvious, but the first thing you have do when betting ante-post is to minimize the no-shows. Far too often, I see horses being talked up that have more than one option that week, so you effectively have to land a double to find a winner. That wouldn't be for me. Take note of later than usual renewal Of course, betting on longer-range races like the Grand National is fraught with more difficulty, and the waters are muddied further this year as the race takes place on April 15, far later than usual. That is five days after the Irish version on April 10, when last year the Fairyhouse contest came nine days after Aintree. So if you are backing an Irish horse then you have to run the gauntlet of the possibility of some of their contenders being tempted by the more low-hanging fruit at home if conditions are in their horses' favour at the time. Okay, it isn't Aintree, but it is an infinitely easier race to win and Lord Lariat bagged a not inconsiderable 270,000 euros last April. I have mentioned that point for two reasons. One, is that I believe that it could be a factor - and the one firm who has priced up the Irish race has Ain't That A Shame, Gaillard Du Mesnil, Carefully Selected and Mr Incredible as four of their top five in the betting - and, secondly, it is because the horse that immediately interested me finished third at Fairyhouse last season. The aforementioned Gaillard Du Mesnil. Has the class and has been given a fair mark He finished a 7-length third in that race off 154 last season, and the UK handicapper has certainly played pretty fair in giving him a mark of 155 for Liverpool. He is only 3lb shy of the top-rated Delta Work on Timeform's ratings. While not exactly generous, I'd say connections would have been happy with that assessment given the horse's Grade 1 form this season and last, with his second to Mighty Potter in the Drinmore over 2m4f in December a particularly good effort, as was his Brown Advisory third at Cheltenham last March. We don't know which race he will go for at Cheltenham next month, with the Brown Advisory and the National Hunt Chase as his options, but it isn't hard to see him going close in either race, and possibly improving in doing so. And, of course, he will have a longer break from Cheltenham to Aintree this season should he take this route. You could argue that he didn't get home over 3m5f at Fairyhouse after travelling so well throughout - though he took the second-last home with him, and that would not have helped (he hit [1.51] in running) - and we know he has 2m4f Grade 1 pace (he also hit [1.5] in the Drinmore). But we are dealing with another 7yo novice here (after Noble Yeats broke the mould last year), with eight chase runs under his belt, as well as three Grade 1 successes, so he has the class and handicap and potential to shine if he comes here. And there are no penalties for victories from hereon in should he win at Cheltenham. And it seems Aintree is a younger game in recent years, with none of the last seven winners aged higher than nine, with four of them 8yos, including another novice in the shape of Rule The World in 2016. Betfair are offering five places and 16/1, which is very fair - some firms are offering just four places - but I am going to suggest you back him win-only at 16s, or at a touch bigger on the exchange if possible. He is currently on offer at [19.0] there, having been available at [22.0] and 20/1 in the wider fixed-odds marketplace just as I was about to file this piece, so that was annoying. But 16s is fair. I am not going mad on the stakes front at all, but he is getting a few quid of my money. Back Gaillard Du Mesnil to win the Grand National @ 16/1 ", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony%20Calvin%20Grand%20National.png", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Tony Calvin" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Grand National.728x410.png" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Grand National.450x253.png 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Grand National.600x338.png 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Tony Calvin Grand National.728x410.png 728w" alt="Betfair tipster Tony Calvin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Tony Calvin has a 16/1 ante-post tip for this year's Grand National</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Horse Racing Tips and Predictions","category_label":"Grand National Tips","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901","entry_title":"Grand National Ante-Post Tips: Tony Calvin has an early 16\/1 punt for Aintree"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Grand%20National%20Ante-Post%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%20has%20an%20early%2016%2F1%20punt%20for%20Aintree&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fhorse-racing%2Fgrand-national%2Fgrand-national-ante-post-tips-tony-calvin-has-an-early-16-1-punt-for-aintree-220223-166.html&text=Grand%20National%20Ante-Post%20Tips%3A%20%20Tony%20Calvin%20has%20an%20early%2016%2F1%20punt%20for%20Aintree" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>After the 2023 Grand National weights were announced on Tuesday, Tony Calvin has a 16/1 ante-post tip to consider, believing that this youngster has the potential to show his class off what is a pretty fair mark...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>2023 Grand National much later than usual</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Gaillard Du Mesnil has the class to shine</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Sportsbook's 16/1</a> is very fair</strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It sounds rather obvious, but the first thing you have do when betting ante-post is to minimize the no-shows. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Far too often, I see horses being talked up that have <strong>more than one option</strong> that week, so you effectively have to land a double to find a winner.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That wouldn't be for me.</span></p><h2><strong>Take note of later than usual renewal</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Of course, betting on longer-range races like the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">Grand National</a> is fraught with more difficulty, and the waters are muddied further this year as the race takes place on <strong>April 15</strong></span><span style="font-weight: 400;">, far later than usual.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That is five days after the Irish version on April 10, when last year the Fairyhouse contest came nine days after Aintree.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So if you are backing an Irish horse then you have to run the gauntlet of the possibility of some of their contenders being <strong>tempted by the more low-hanging fruit at home</strong> if conditions are in their horses' favour at the time.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Okay, it isn't Aintree, but it is an infinitely easier race to win and Lord Lariat bagged a not inconsiderable <strong>270,000 euros</strong> last April.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I have mentioned that point for two reasons. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">One, is that I believe that it could be a factor - and the one firm who has priced up the Irish race has <strong>Ain't That A Shame</strong>, <strong>Gaillard Du Mesnil</strong>, <strong>Carefully Selected</strong> and <strong>Mr Incredible</strong> as four of their top five in the betting - and, secondly, it is because the horse that immediately interested me finished third at Fairyhouse last season.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The aforementioned Gaillard Du Mesnil.</span></p><h2><strong>Has the class and has been given a fair mark</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He finished a 7-length third in that race off 154 last season, and the UK handicapper has certainly <strong>played pretty fair</strong> in giving him a mark of 155 for Liverpool. He is only 3lb shy of the top-rated Delta Work on Timeform's ratings.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">While not exactly generous, I'd say connections would have been happy with that assessment given the horse's <strong>Grade 1 form this season and last</strong>, with his second to Mighty Potter in the Drinmore over 2m4f in December a particularly good effort, as was his Brown Advisory third at Cheltenham last March.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">We don't know which race he will go for at Cheltenham next month, with the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345063009">Brown Advisory</a> and the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.345040356">National Hunt Chase</a> as his options, but it isn't hard to see him going close in either race, and possibly improving in doing so.</span></p><blockquote> <p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, of course, he will have a longer break from Cheltenham to Aintree this season should he take this route.</span></p> </blockquote><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">You could argue that he didn't get home over 3m5f at Fairyhouse after <strong>travelling so well throughout</strong> - though he took the second-last home with him, and that would not have helped (he hit <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.51</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> in running) - and we know <strong>he has 2m4f Grade 1 pace</strong> (he also hit <b class="inline_odds" title="1/2"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">1.5</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">1/2</span></b> in the Drinmore).</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But we are dealing with another 7yo novice here (after Noble Yeats broke the mould last year), with eight chase runs under his belt, as well as three Grade 1 successes, so <strong>he has the class and handicap and potential to shine</strong> if he comes here. And there are no penalties for victories from hereon in should he win at Cheltenham.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And it seems <strong>Aintree</strong> is a younger game in recent years, with none of the last seven winners aged higher than nine, with four of them 8yos, including another novice in the shape of Rule The World in 2016.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><img alt="Aintree runners at fence inc Tiger Roll right 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/horse-racing/Aintree%20runners%20at%20fence%20inc%20Tiger%20Roll%20right%201280.600x338.jpg" width="4743" height="2668" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Betfair are offering <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing?action=loadFutureRacingMarket&selectedGroup=GB&tab=ANTEPOST&modules=multipick-racing@1117&selectedTabType=COUNTRY&marketId=924.305013901">five places and 16/1</a>, which is very fair - some firms are offering just four places - but I am going to suggest you back him win-only at 16s, or at a touch bigger on the exchange if possible.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.198903110">He is currently on offer at <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b> there</a>, having been available at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">22.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">21/1</span></b> and 20/1 in the wider fixed-odds marketplace just as I was about to file this piece, so that was annoying.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But 16s is fair. Back Gaillard Du Mesnil to win the Grand National @ 16/1

Extra Place Races

Take advantage of the extra places on offer at Betfair on this weekend's Horse Racing. T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

Gaillard Du Mesnil at 16/1 win only with Sportsbook or on exchange in Grand National Grand National Ante-Post Tips: Tony Calvin says racing is coming home Rachael Blackmore: Grand National winner Minella Times is special horse

Rachael Blackmore: Rioga Choice seems to be in good form at home

Rachael Blackmore: Delighted to be on Janidil in a high class race

More Grand National Tips Grand National Tips</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Horse Racing</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/" class=" "> Horse Racing Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="" class=" "> </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/" class=" "> Daily Racing Multiple </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" class=" "> ITV Races - Tony Calvin </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racing-league/" class=" "> Racing League </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/" class=" "> Ryan Moore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/" class=" "> Kevin Blake </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/" class=" "> Daily Racing News </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/" class=" "> Bets of the Day </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bets-of-the-day/rhys-williams/" class=" "> Rhys Williams </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/" class=" "> Ante-Post </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" class=" "> Paul Nicholls </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" class=" "> Rachael Blackmore </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/bryony-frost/" class=" "> Bryony Frost </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/cheltenham/" class=" "> Cheltenham Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" class="active "> Grand National Tips </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/betfair-racing-ambassadors/" class=" "> Betfair Racing Ambassadors </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/" class=" "> Events </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/breeders-cup/" class=" "> Breeders' Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-hurdle/" class=" "> Betfair Hurdle </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/dublin-racing-festival-tips/" class=" "> Dublin Racing Festival Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-chase-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Chase at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-fighting-fifth/" class=" "> Betfair Fighting Fifth </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-sprint-cup-at-haydock/" class=" "> Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-super-saturday/" class=" "> Betfair Super Saturday </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-tingle-creek-at-sandown/" class=" "> Betfair Tingle Creek at Sandown </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/betfair-weekend-at-ascot/" class=" "> Betfair Weekend at Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cambridgeshire/" class=" "> Cambridgeshire </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/champions-day/" class=" "> Champions Day </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/cheltenham-open-meeting/" class=" "> Cheltenham Open Meeting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/galway-summer-festival/" class=" "> Galway Summer Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/glorious-goodwood-betting/" class=" "> Glorious Goodwood </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/guineas/" class=" "> Guineas </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/prix-de-larc-de-triomphe/" class=" "> Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/punchestown-festival/" class=" "> Punchestown Festival Betting </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/king-george-vi-chase/" class=" "> King George VI Chase </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newbury-hennessy-gold-cup/" class=" "> Newbury Hennessy Gold Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/newmarket-july-festival/" class=" "> Newmarket July Festival </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/st-leger/" class=" "> St Leger </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/events/york-ebor/" class=" "> York Ebor </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/epsom-derby-and-oaks/" class=" "> Epsom Derby and Oaks </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/royal-ascot/" class=" "> Royal Ascot </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horse-racing-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Horse Racing Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/" class=" "> World Racing </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/dubai/" class=" "> Dubai Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/usa/" class=" "> USA Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/world-racing/france/" class=" "> French Racing Tips </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> 