NAP

Grey Dawning - 16:40 Aintree

A competitive renewal of the Sefton Novices' Hurdle and it is a race that has seemingly been a top target for Grey Dawning this season.

He was unbeaten in bumpers and he only defeat over hurdles came when runner-up over two and a half miles at this track on his debut and reappearance in November. Grey Dawning has gone from strength to strength since, winning his last three starts, and he overcame a rise in class in style in a Grade 2 at Warwick last time.

That was run on heavy ground and Grey Dawning relished the emphasis on stamina, asserting before jumping the last and looking strong at the finish. This step up to three miles has the potential to unlock further improvement and he remains a horse to be positive about.

No. 3 Grey Dawning (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Harry Skelton

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Inthepocket - 14:55 Aintree

Inthepocket cost £290,000 after winning his sole start in points and he was well backed to make a successful start under Rules at Wexford in October.

He took a big step forward when following up in a Grade 2 at Naas in December, showing a cracking attitude to account for some smart rivals and seeing out the two and a half mile trip well.

Inthepocket has run well in defeat twice since, producing a career-best effort when hitting the frame in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival last time, and that form sets a good standard in this field. He seems sure to launch another bold bid.

No. 6 Inthepocket SBK 10/3 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY

Parramount - 17:15 Aintree

Parramount has progressed with each run over hurdles so far this season and he proved himself well ahead of his mark when scoring by 13 lengths back in a handicap at Fakenham last month.

He tanked through that race, moving on at the second-last and he was in command soon afterwards. The runner-up went out and won next time to frank the form and, though Parramount is now 10 lb higher in the weights, he has the ability to improve further still. Bradley Roberts, who has won on him before, takes 7 lb off now and he seems sure to be involved at the finish.