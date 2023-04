Paul Nicholls with some big runners on Friday

After a winner on Thursday, Rachael Blackmore has a couple of nice chances

Tips also from Tony Calvin and Kevin Blake

Paul Nicholls: Can compete with strong favourite

13:45 - Complete Unknown

No. 2 Complete Unknown (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 7.4 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He was always going to be a chaser, has taken to fences like a natural this season and comes to Aintree on the back of a 16 length victory in a handicap at Kempton off a mark of 142. He is progressing nicely and should be competitive in this Grade 1 with Gerri Colombe the one to beat.

Tony Calvin: Supreme Trial winner the bet

14:20 - Fennor Cross

The 2m4f handicap hurdle at 14:20 is far more like it and Camprond and Dargiannini have obvious chances - the less rain that falls for the former the better his chance, clearly - and I wouldn't rule out my old mate West To The Bridge at a much bigger price, too.

I toyed with giving Benson another chance after he ran no race in the Coral Cup at Cheltenham but Fennor Cross was my final answer at 13.012/1 or bigger win-only on the exchange.

He is also 12/1 with the Sportsbook, who are paying six places, if you want to back him there.

He beat some fair sorts at Cheltenham in the autumn, including when winning a Supreme Trial in November, but he was put away afterwards for an optimistic attempt at the Festival-opener, a race in which he started at 80/1 (and a Betfair SP of 159.52)

He got taken off his feet there and jumped poorly but he showed a bit of grit to stick to his task and be beaten just under 22 lengths - he looked booked for a tailed-off last for much of the way - and a handicap mark of 133 (though 3lb higher than his Irish level) and a step up in trip could see him be very competitive here.

He seems ground-versatile and, considering he had good Flat form over 1m5f - he was progressive in that sphere in 2022 - I do think this 2m4f trip promises to suit, with Ben Harvey, with a strike rate of 18 per cent this season, taking off 5lb.

Rachael Blackmore: Horse with a big future

14:55 - Inthepocket

Inthepocket ran very well in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. He travelled well for me and he kept on well to finish fourth, just over six lengths behind Marine Nationale.

This looks like a very competitive race, as you would expect for a Grade 1, but none of the first three home in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle are running.

Inthepocket seems to have come out of Cheltenham well. I think that he is a horse with a big future, he has lots of potential. He travels well and he jumps well and I hope that he can run a big race.

Paul Nicholls: In great shape and has big chance

15:30 - Pic D'Orhy

No. 7 Pic D'orhy (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

He's among my favourites and has been in fantastic form this season, winning three Grade 2 chases on the bounce before finishing second at Ascot to Shiskin who looked unbeatable that day. We've deliberately kept him fresh for this race, he is in great shape and I think the track will suit him. Hopefully he has a really big chance.

Rachael Blackmore: He'll take to the fences alright

16:05 - Upping The Anti

I'm really looking forward to riding Upping The Anti in the Topham Chase. I think that he should take to the fences. He was up at The Curragh the other day, schooling over the Aintree fences, along with Henry's other two horses in the race, and they all schooled well.

He was unlucky to be brought down at the second last fence in the Carrickmines Handicap Chase at Leopardstown on his penultimate run, when I thought that he was going to go well. We were just behind the winner Lieutenant Command at the time, and I hadn't gone for him yet.

No. 11 Upping The Anti (Ire) SBK 11/1 EXC 25 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 13lbs

OR: 142

He ran well the last day too behind Flame Bearer in the Grade 3 Pierce Molony Memorial Novice Chase at Thurles. He was no match for Flame Bearer, but Flame Bearer won the Grade 1 Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on Sunday, and Upping The Anti stayed on well to take second place behind him.

Hopefully he will take to the fences. You never know for sure until they jump them, but I think that he will take to them all right. He has the right profile for the race, he is still on an upward curve, and hopefully he can get a little bit of luck in-running.

Kevin Blake: Absolute Notions to set to run big race

16:40 Absolute Notions

Gordon Elliott looks to have another big chance in the Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices' Hurdle (16:40) with Absolute Notions. The five-year-old has been lightly raced this season, winning a maiden hurdle at Punchestown prior to running well when third to Inthepocket in a Grade 3 novice hurdle at Naas in December.

However, it was his run in the Grade 1 novice hurdle that was won by Good Land at the Dublin Racing Festival that makes him interesting in this contest. He didn't enjoy the clearest of passages that day, but came home very well to be beaten just 1½ lengths in second.

No. 1 Absolute Notions (Ire) SBK 16/5 EXC 5.2 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Davy Russell

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: -

The form of the race stood up quite well at the Cheltenham Festival with both the winner and the third Sandor Clegane running well in their respective Grade 1 novice hurdles, but Absolute Notions was kept at home with a view to waiting for this meeting.

Absolute Notions promises to be very well suited by this longer trip and he seems sure to be open to more improvement. Davy Russell will take the ride and he looks set to run a very big race.

Paul Nicholls: Surprise winner aims to strike again

17:15 - Blueking d'Oroux

No. 18 Blueking D'oroux (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 13.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Angus Cheleda

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 134

He surprised me by winning comfortably ridden by Angus Cheleda at 50/1 at Ascot 12 days ago on his first start since a wind op. He is not one to show much in the mornings but he certainly looked good at Ascot. I was planning to turn him out quickly at Plumpton last weekend but he was a bit lame on Sunday morning.

We changed his plates and he has been sound since then. This is obviously a tougher race but even with a 7lbs penalty he gets to run off a nice racing weight with Angus again claiming 5lbs.