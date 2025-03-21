Grand National Tips

Aintree Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged antepost attack in the Foxhunters

Aintree Racecourse
Our racing expert has two selections in the Aintree Foxhunters

Our resident tipster has analysed the Foxhunters at the Aintree Grand National Festival and has two ante-post selections...

Aintree Foxhunters - Back My Drogo

My Drogo won the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at this meeting four years ago and I'm hopeful that he can have more success this year in the Foxhunters.

He raced too keenly and got into a battle with Givega a long way out on his return from a 308-day absence at Larkhill in December. He built on that with a comfortable victory against a weaker field next time and I thought he did well to win at Haydock last time given the pace of the race. The pace steadying through the middle part of the race didn't help his cause and left Gracchus De Balme in the ideal position so My Drogo did well to pick him up in the closing stages.

The Foxhunters is likely to be run at a much stronger tempo, which I think will ideally suit My Drogo given his keen going tendency, and I expect he will be ridden a bit handier than ended up being the case at Haydock. He's gradually been improving through the season and he looks to have a strong chance of gaining a second victory at this meeting. Any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back My Drogo in the Aintree Foxhunters 1pt win

SBK7/1

Aintree Foxhunters - Back Joker De Mai

At a bigger price, Joker De Mai is also of interest as he looks to go one place better for David Maxwell than Cat Tiger did in the 2022 renewal.

He ran to a good level over fences in France as a four-year-old and, after being bought by Maxwell, put together a string of good runs over hurdles last season.

It seemed that this race was always the plan for him and he was switched to hunter chases this season. He looked clearly in need of the run when finishing third at Taunton when he travelled strongly before finding little in the closing stages. At Leicester on his latest start, he bolted up in a fairly weak race over two miles.

The jumping of obstacles around Auteuil as a four-year-old gives hope that he shouldn't have any issues with the different fences in this race and I think he could be the ideal type for this race given that he has the speed for shorter and is a strong traveller over this trip. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Joker De Mai in the Aintree Foxhunters 1pt win

SBK16/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 84.00pts

Returned: 160.98pts

P/L: +76.98pts

Rhys Williams

Grand National Results

Ebc Group Manifesto Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Impaire Et Passe (Fr) 9/4
  2. 2 4 Gidleigh Park 7/1
  3. 3 6 Jango Baie (Fr) 6/4
  4. 4 1 Boombawn (Ire) 22/1
  5. 5 8 Rubaud (Fr) 16/1
Full result

Boodles Anniversary 4-Y-O Juvenile Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:20, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 13 Murcia (Fr) 11/4
  2. 2 6 Live Conti (Fr) 16/1
  3. 3 9 Puturhandstogether (Ire) 6/4
  4. 4 5 Give It To Me Oj 28/1
  5. 5 11 Wendrock (Fr) 10/1
Full result

Brooklands Golden Miller Chronograph Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 4 Gaelic Warrior (Ger) 11/4
  2. 2 5 Grey Dawning (Ire) 9/4
  3. 3 7 Stage Star (Ire) 11/1
  4. 4 8 The Real Whacker (Ire) 12/1
  5. 5 1 Ahoy Senor (Ire) 6/1
Full result

William Hill Aintree Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Lossiemouth (Fr) 5/4
  2. 2 7 Wodhooh (Fr) 17/2
  3. 3 6 Take No Chances (Ire) 28/1
  4. 4 4 Break My Soul (Ire) 125/1
  5. 5 3 Tellherthename (Ire) 80/1
Full result

Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase (2)
16:05, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 14 Gracchus De Balme (Fr) 22/1
  2. 2 15 Jet Plane (Ire) 11/1
  3. 3 17 Lifetime Ambition (Ire) 5/1
  4. 4 20 My Drogo 5/1
  5. 5 1 A Jet Of Our Own (Ire) 125/1
Full result

Close Brothers Red Rum Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:40, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 9 Sans Bruit (Fr) 5/1
  2. 2 6 Calico (Ger) 10/1
  3. 3 13 Inedit Star (Fr) 18/1
  4. 4 4 Gunsight Ridge 28/1
  5. 5 8 Dr T J Eckleburg (Ire) 28/1
Full result

Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:15, Thursday 3 April 2025

  1. 1 16 Seo Linn (Ire) 15/8
  2. 2 11 La Conquiere (Fr) 22/1
  3. 3 10 Kingston Queen (Ire) 14/1
  4. 4 14 Queen Kate 50/1
  5. 5 18 St Jessica (Ire) 80/1
Full result
 

Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
13:45, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 1 Caldwell Potter (Fr) 11/4
  2. 2 4 Jordans (Fr) 11/1
  3. 3 7 The Changing Man (Ire) 11/1
Full result

William Hill Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:20, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 22 Wellington Arch 14/1
  2. 2 9 Kopeck De Mee (Fr) 8/1
  3. 3 7 Favour And Fortune (Ire) 12/1
  4. 4 2 Impose Toi (Fr) 7/1
  5. 5 15 Ike Sport (Fr) 28/1
Full result

Trustatrader Top Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
14:55, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 8 Salvator Mundi (Fr) 7/2
  2. 2 5 Romeo Coolio 2/1
  3. 3 4 Karbau (Fr) 33/1
  4. 4 2 Jet To Vegas (Ire) 14/1
  5. 5 6 Royal Infantry (Ire) 28/1
Full result

My Pension Expert Melling Chase (Grade 1) (1)
15:30, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 2 Jonbon (Fr) 4/6
  2. 2 4 Protektorat (Fr) 7/1
  3. 3 3 Matata (Ire) 16/1
Full result

Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer Uk Topham Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:05, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 2 Gentleman De Mee (Fr) 14/1
  2. 2 27 Lisnamult Lad (Ire) 22/1
  3. 3 22 The Goffer (Ire) 14/1
  4. 4 16 Amirite (Ire) 18/1
  5. 5 5 James Du Berlais (Fr) 10/1
Full result

Oddschecker Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
16:40, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 7 Julius Des Pictons (Fr) 14/1
  2. 2 11 Minella Rescue (Ire) 50/1
  3. 3 4 Crest Of Fortune 25/1
  4. 4 12 Mister Meggit (Ire) 7/2
  5. 5 15 Familiar Dreams 6/1
Full result

Hallgarten And Novum Wines Handicap Hurdle (Conditional Jockeys' And Amateur Riders') (2)
17:15, Friday 4 April 2025

  1. 1 13 She's A Saint (Ire) 25/1
  2. 2 8 Slugger 12/1
  3. 3 4 Celtic Dino (Fr) 9/4
  4. 4 16 Jack Hyde (Ire) 11/1
  5. 5 3 Alnilam (Fr) 15/2
Full result
 

William Hill Top Price Guarantee Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) (1)
13:20, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 20 Deep Cave (Ire) 28/1
  2. 2 12 Timmy Tuesday (Ire) 11/2
  3. 3 17 Double Powerful (Ire) 7/1
  4. 4 14 Park Of Kings (Ire) 12/1
  5. 5 19 Catch Him Derry (Ire) 5/1
Full result

Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
13:55, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Honesty Policy (Ire) 5/1
  2. 2 11 Regent's Stroll (Ire) 9/1
  3. 3 3 Funiculi Funicula (Fr) 12/1
  4. 4 8 Koktail Divin (Fr) 17/2
  5. 5 6 Horaces Pearl (Fr) 4/1
Full result

William Hill Handicap Chase (Freebooter) (Premier Handicap) (1)
14:30, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 9 Cruz Control (Fr) 10/1
  2. 2 2 Imperial Saint (Fr) 11/4
  3. 3 15 Erne River (Ire) 25/1
  4. 4 11 Weveallbeencaught (Ire) 17/2
  5. 5 8 Happygolucky (Ire) 4/1
Full result

Ivy Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) (1)
15:05, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 5 Hiddenvalley Lake (Ire) 12/1
  2. 2 10 Strong Leader 5/1
  3. 3 13 Jetara (Ire) 15/2
  4. 4 12 The Wallpark (Ire) 6/1
  5. 5 7 Kitzbuhel (Fr) 10/3
Full result

Randox Grand National Handicap Chase (Premier Handicap) (1)
16:00, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 0 21 Idas Boy (Ire) 100/1
  2. 1 3 Nick Rockett (Ire) 33/1
  3. 2 1 I Am Maximus (Fr) 7/1
  4. 3 4 Grangeclare West (Ire) 33/1
  5. 4 18 Iroko (Fr) 13/2
Full result

Rosconn Group Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) (1)
17:00, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 2 Kalif Du Berlais (Fr) 15/8
  2. 2 1 Brookie (Ire) 25/1
  3. 3 3 L'eau Du Sud (Fr) 5/4
  4. 4 5 Touch Me Not (Ire) 9/2
  5. 5 4 Special Cadeau 12/1
Full result

Weatherbys Nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open National Hunt Flat (Grade 2) (1)
17:35, Saturday 5 April 2025

  1. 1 9 Green Splendour 10/3
  2. 2 4 Destination Dubai (Ire) 10/1
  3. 3 11 Koktail Brut (Fr) 11/2
  4. 4 17 Swingin Safari (Ire) 33/1
  5. 5 16 Storming George (Ire) 22/1
Full result
 

