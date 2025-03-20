Grand National Tips: Katie Midwinter's two Cheltenham performers to back at 10/1 and 12/1

Gavin Cromwell holds a strong hand in the showpiece

Henry's Friend is one to follow in handicaps

There's more to come from Jeriko Du Reponet

We are now NRNB on the 2025 Grand National

Listen to Cheltenham...Only Bettor - Festival debrief

Gavin Cromwell enjoyed a great Festival culminating in a Gold Cup success with progressive gelding Inothewayurthinkin. With the Grade One winner likely to bypass Aintree, there are a number of other contenders from the County Meath stable worth keeping on the shortlist ahead of the Grand National

Stumptown was a formidable winner of the Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham, making light work of his opposition despite an 8lb rise for his course-and-distance success in December.

It's a perfect race to prepare a horse for the Grand National, one that Tiger Roll made his own when he was recording success at Aintree. His former stablemate Delta Work also went on to perform brilliantly in the National after winning the race in recent years.

This eight-year-old, who was once a two-and-a-half-length second to Chianti Classico in a Tipperary point, was sent chasing as a five-year-old and has already amassed plenty of experience over the larger obstacles, winning seven from 20 chase starts.

He made his first appearance over the banks when unseating at Punchestown in May, but is unbeaten in four starts since and appears to be still improving.

A strong stayer, whilst unproved over the extreme distances, he has shown he has a huge amount of stamina and appeared to have plenty left in reserve when finishing his races over three-and-three-quarter-miles.

First-time cheekpieces may have brought even further improvement from the gelding at Cheltenham, and he's versatile with regards to ground, making him a reliable choice regardless of conditions. There is much to like about his profile, his experience, and the way he has taken to this new discipline.

A mark of 157 appears lenient considering the manner of his recent victory at the Festival. Should Stumptown be able to show even further progression, it's difficult to envisage that he will be out of the picture when the field approach the Elbow at Liverpool in April.

Vanillier is another Cromwell contender who will warrant consideration on his return to Aintree. Things didn't go his way at Cheltenham, having been in the lead early on. Under Sean Flanagan, the gallant grey almost ran out and lost plenty of ground in doing so, which affected his position in the race. Considering that early error, Vanillier did well to stay on into third.

He has the benefit of previous form in the Grand National having finished a two-and-a-quarter-length second to Corach Rambler in the 2023 renewal.

Back on the same mark of 147 this time around, although two years older, the 10-year-old still has the ability to pose a threat on a going day and was a hugely impressive winner over Coko Beach at Punchestown on his penultimate start. Whilst he may find a couple of rivals with younger legs too good at Aintree, he demands respect and experience often counts for plenty.

Last year, four of the first six were aged 10 or older, with a pair of 11-year-olds in Delta Work and Minella Indo, respectively, filling the silver and bronze medal positions. The former had previous form in the race, too, which was a huge positive, and proven stamina, as well as the prior experience at Aintree, should hold Vanillier in good stead from an attractive mark.

Ultima start disadvantaged Henry's Friend

Wherever he turns up in future, Henry's Friend can be forgiven for a below par effort in the Ultima at the Festival last week considering his start in the big field handicap.

The Ben Pauling-trained gelding lined up to be prominent, but after a delayed start to the race he ended up towards the back of the field and was slowly away from a standing start.

This put him on the backfoot from the off and it was no surprise to see him unable to gather momentum late on as it hasn't been his style in previous races. In contrast, impressive winner Myretown was able to dictate from the front and get into a good rhythm to claim an 11-length victory.

Henry's Friend was coming into the race having won four from his seven chase starts, and appeared to still be improving over fences. Although it wasn't his day at Cheltenham, he remains of interest from around his current mark should he turn up in another big handicap before the end of the season.

The eight-year-old had his excuses at the Festival, but remains a progressive horse to keep onside.

Jeriko Du Reponet remains capable of further progression

Another well-handicapped horse to follow from the Festival is Nicky Henderson-trained Jeriko Du Reponet.

Once prominent in the market for the Supreme Novices' Hurdle, the son of Choeur Du Nord shouldered a big reputation as a novice hurdler and, although he shaped with promise on occasion, and recorded a Grade Two success at Doncaster, he was unable to reach the heights expected of him.

This term, he has been quietly campaigned following an unsuccessful try over fences, and was a real eye-catcher when third behind Catch Him Derry in a qualifier at Exeter.

The six-year-old had made an error when beginning to build momentum, but appeared to have plenty left in reserve on that occasion and proved his capabilities from a 1lb higher mark when second to stablemate Doddiethegreat at Cheltenham.

It would be no surprise to see him end up much higher rated than a mark of 135, and he has the scope for further improvement having made only seven starts over hurdles to date.