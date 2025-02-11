Grand National Weights: 11/1 Defending champion I Am Maximus tops weights for April feature

2024 winner I Am Maximus tops Grand National weights

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has five entries

87 horses remain entered at this latest stage

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

I Am Maximus given top weight in pursuit of consecutive Nationals

Last year's National winner I Am Maximus is top weight for this year's running at 11st 12lb.

In 2024, the then eight-year-old scooted his way to a 7 1/2 length victory over Delta Work to hand owner JP McManus his third success and trainer Willie Mullins his second in the world's greatest steeplechase.

Rated 167, he is now officially 8lbs higher for this year's renewal and priced as the 11/112.00 second favourite on the Betfair Sportsbook. He won the race last year as the 7/18.00 joint-favourite.

His trainer Willie Mullins said: "It was huge to win it last year for the second time. I felt very spoilt winning a second Grand National.



"It's top weight and it's tough but we had an idea that it would be tough. He'll probably run in the Bobbyjo and we'll see how he is.



"He likes the track (Aintree). Sometimes when horses go back a second time they don't like it and we've got all that to take into account. Horses go round it once and the second time it can be different, but he had a good experience last year and I'm hoping that it won't be a problem."

Mullins with a potential 11 runners in this year's renewal!

Current British and Irish champion trainer Willie Mullins put forward 11 entries for the 2025 Grand National on Tuesday, but all are unlikely to take their chance.

As well as last year's winner I Am Maximus, Mullins' other leading hopes comes in the way of Irish Gold Cup second Grangeclare West 25/126.00 who was given a weight of 11st 8lb.

Other interesting runners for the Closutton yard include Thyestes Handicap Chase winner Nick Rockett 14/115.00 weighted 11st 8lb, 2021 Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner Appreciate It 50/151.00 weighted 11st 2lb, and last year's Grade 2 Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno 66/167.00 off the same weight.

With an embarrasment of riches, the one the Irish trainer pinpointed as a horse he liked off the back of the weights announcement was Meetingofthewaters.

Having finished seventh in the race last year of 10st8lb, he runs at 1lb in this year's renewal and is priced on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of 50/151.00

Being 43rd on the list he will need a few to come out to get into the 34 entries for the race but Mullins said: "I think Meetingofthewaters has a lovely weight. He ran very well last year and I think my eye was drawn to him when I saw his weight. He's one I like."

Betfair ambassador Nicholls has five entries in the 2025 National

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has saddled a total of 78 runners in the race through his career, winning it once with Neptune Collonges in 2012.

Having not had a runner in the Aintree showpiece since Yala Enki and Give Me A Copper in 2021, he is back with a bang this year with five possible entries.

The Ditcheat trainer said: "We haven't had anything suitable for a good few years so it's nice to have some horses with nice chances. It's conceivable that they could all go there."

Read exclusively on Betting.Betfair.com his thoughts on all of his 2025 Grand National chances.

Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore looking for second win in race

Betfair's Rachael Blackmore made history in 2021 when riding Minella Times for Henry De Bromhead to victory for owner JP McManus. The Irish trainer could have four possible entries in the 2025 renewal that Blackmore could ride.

Envoi Allen rated 163 and a weight of 11st 8lb 50/151.00, Monty's Star rated 160 and a weight of 11st 5lb 33/134.00, Minella Indo rated 158 and a weight of 11st 3lb and Senior Chief rated 151 and a weight of 10st 10lb 50/151.00.

However, trainer De Bromhead is only likely to run two in the race as he said: "At the moment Envoi's heading for the Ryanair Chase and Monty's Star is heading for the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup. Minella Indo is aiming for the National and Senior Chief is aiming for there as well."

BHA Handicapper overjoyed with Grand National entries

For the seventh year running the British Horseracing Authority's Chase Handicapper for races staged over two miles and seven furlongs or further, Martin Greenwood, framed the handicap weights.

He said on this year's renewal: "There are 41 entries rated 150 or more, which is the most to be rated 150-plus at the weights stage since 2020, so the race stands up well this year in terms of quality.



"At this stage last year I was thinking you would need a rating of 144-145 to get a run, but in the end the lowest-rated horse on the day was 146, so my estimate was slightly under.



"The 55th horse on the list got into the race last year so my estimate this year is that you want to be rated from 145 to 147 to make the line-up in 2025. There are no penalties in the Randox Grand National but a win or good run can help you to get a place in the line-up by taking you to the top of the horses rated on the same weight.



"Last year's winner I Am Maximus is on an 8lb higher mark this time around. In 2024, he won off the same mark that Tiger Roll won his second National off of in 2019 - one pound off the rating of 2015 winner Many Clouds, which was 160. Many Clouds ran off 166 the following year and I Am Maximus is 1lb higher than that on 167.



"So, if he is successful again, he will make history by winning off of the highest mark seen in the 21st Century.



"There are still a few horses that need to fulfil the qualification criteria but I'd say it's fewer than in the past - I make it 13 in total.



"I think with the changes made to the course you may well see more quality horses competing in the Grand National in the years ahead. The 41 horses rated 150-plus at the top this year could be the start of the race becoming an even classier handicap chase going forward."