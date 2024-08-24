York Ebor Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 28/1 Plan to take flight on day four

Not had suitable circumstances this season

May be able to get soft lead

Flight Plan is overpriced at York

Queenstown Superboost

Queenstown is the favourite to win today's feature race at York, the Ebor Handicap at 15:35, and the Betfair Sportsbook have very generously boosted Aidan O'Brien's ultra consistent 4yo out to 1/12.00 (from 4/71.57) just to finish in the top eight in today's contest.

Queenstown is a high class performer who has yet to finish outside of the top three in all of his six lifetime starts. He has twice finished runner-up to Europe's best stayer - Kyprios - in his last two starts and a reproduction of that form should see him being bang in contention today. Just click on the odds in the below banner to take advantage of the top eight boost.

Recommended Bet Queenstown to finish in the Top 8 in the Ebor Handicap at York (15:35) SBK 1/1

Flight Plan's form this season may look uninspiring but he's not had the right circumstances to show his best and I think he could cause a shock today in a more favourable scenario.

I don't think he wants a straight track and realistically he's probably not of Group 1 standard so running in the Lockinge and Queen Anne looked very optimistic options and so it proved. I thought he ran respectably at Haydock considering the seven furlong trip was on the sharp side for him and he was under pressure quite a way out but kept on battling well to finish a close fifth.

On his latest start at Pontefract, he got very warm beforehand and was awkwardly away which left him much further back than would have been the plan so that performance can be excused.

Flight Plan ran well to finish third in this race last year when doing a solo on the far side in the straight and he then showed at Leopardstown how dangerous he can be when allowed to make the running without any pressure.

I think there's a chance that such a tactical scenario could be repeated today from stall one as while a few others in here have made the running before, that has generally come over further or they have been reluctant leaders in slowly run races so if Flight Plan can break better than last time, he could end up in front on the rail with Danny Tudhope able to try to repeat last season's Leopardstown heroics.

It could be that Flight Plan just isn't as good as he was or he may get very warm beforehand or might miss the break again but I thought the Haydock run showed that he does retain his ability and if things go right for him, I think he has more of a chance of causing a surprise than the market suggests. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.