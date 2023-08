Mark Milligan previews day two of York's Ebor meeting

He's selecting a couple of each-way plays and a win-only double

No. 20 (17) Terwada (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 11lbs

OR: 96

The York Ebor meeting continues on Thursday, and the 1m Clipper Handicap (15:00) is the first extra-place race on the Sportsbook for us to concentrate on. With 20 runners going to post, we've got six places to help us from an each-way perspective.

It's in this race that we get to see probably the most expensive purchase on show all in the shape of Roger Varian's Akhu Najla, who cost a cool 2.7m guineas as a yearling.

It clearly hasn't been plain sailing with this four-year-old, however, as this run will be just the fifth of his career but there's still plenty of time for him to start fulfilling his potential and his comeback run when fourth at Ascot was perfectly acceptable in the circumstances.

While he clearly still has plenty of upside, so too does the lightly-raced three-year-old Terwada, who's been successful on his last two outings and is very much on the upgrade.

The 6lb penalty he carries for winning a Newmarket handicap last month is actually a bonus, as without that he wouldn't have got into this race, but now sneaks in right at the bottom of the weights.

His draw in stall 17 could have been kinder, but with Tom Marquand taking back over in the saddle, she at least has a pilot who is perfect for this sort of situation.

We know plenty about the majority of these runners, but Ed Walker's well-bred son of Tamayuz may not have fully shown his hand yet, and he can continue his progression in this valuable contest.

Back Terwada each-way, six places @ 10/111.00 Bet now

No. 4 (7) One Evening SBK 5/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: -

The 1m 4f Listed Galtres Stakes (16:10) has a slightly sub-standard look to it this year, but that makes for an open contest and I'm happy to take on the pair at the head of the market, particularly as we have four places on the Sportsbook.

Current favourite, Roger Varian's Modaara, has only had a handful of runs and she was most impressive when running away with a novice contest on the all-weather at Kempton in May.

However, she flopped when upped in grade in Group 3 company at Haydock last time, looking ill at ease on the fast ground there, something that's obviously a concern given conditions should be similar here.

The William Haggas-trained Sea Theme is also prominent in the betting and she's even more unexposed, having had just the two runs, knuckling down well to win the second of them at Doncaster last time.

She obviously falls into the 'could be anything' category, but is priced more on potential/connections here than actual achievement and is another that I'll take on.

John & Thady Gosden go into this three-handed and it's Ryan Moore's mount One Evening that makes most appeal of the pair.

Still unexposed for a four-year-old, she was possibly a touch unlucky when second in listed company at Pontefract last time, having to wait for a gap while the winner got first run on here, not given a hard time when it was clear she couldn't catch that one.

This race doesn't look to have a whole lot more depth that the Pontefract affair and I'll be disappointed if One Evening doesn't run a big race.

Back One Evening each-way, four places @ 13/27.40 Bet now

Although the main basis of this column is each-way selections, I'll be putting up a multiple each day to compliment the Sportsbook's excellent bet £5 get £5 offer (T&Cs here), and today's advice is a win-only double.

The first of the pair is Aidan O'Brien's Cherry Blossom in the opening 6f Group 2 Lowther Stakes (13:50), who was most impressive when winning a Curragh maiden in a fast time earlier this month.

This is a big, imposing daughter of No Nay Never and she could well prove too powerful for William Haggas' more compact filly Relief Rally.

No. 2 (4) Cherry Blossom (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

I'm taking on Aidan O'Brien in the feature event of the day, the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks (15:35), where Savethelastdance may struggle to confirm recent Irish Oaks form with Bluestocking on much firmer ground.

Bluestocking looked all over the winner entering the final furlong at the Curragh, only to be worn down at the death and, under much faster conditions this time, I suspect she can turn the tables.

No. 7 (1) Bluestocking SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

Back Cherry Blossom/Bluestocking win double @ around 11/112.00 Bet now

