Two tips for day one of the York Ebor Festival

Bond can run down his rivals in opening handicap

Castle fancied to show the Way in Great Voltigeur

The Ebor Festival at York is one of the highlights of the British Flat calendar. A magnificent track, wonderful people and top-class racing combine to make it a real treat for all that are lucky enough to attend it. For those of us that can't make it to the Knavesmire, being able to watch it unfold on ITV Racing is treat enough.

The opening day of proceedings on Wednesday kicks off with a highly-competitive sprint handicap, the Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap (13:50).

Racing prominently on the sprint track at York is often favoured and while there are a few candidates to push forward here, I'm happy to side with one of them in the shape of the Michael Wigham-trained Intrinsic Bond.

No. 3 (5) Intrinsic Bond SBK 13/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Michael Wigham

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 99

The six-year-old had been long established as a rock-solid sprint handicapper in the 85-95 rating range for Tracy Waggott, but a recent switch to Michael Wigham has seen him quickly lift his form to another level.

An impressive victory in a five-furlong handicap at Ascot was followed by an excellent effort in defeat over the same course-and-distance in the Shergar Cup last time. On the latter occasion he was miles the best of anything that raced forwardly, only getting run down by the resurgent Rogue Lightning late in the game.

While he may have some company on the front end, Intrinsic Bond is absolutely thriving at present and could well make a very bold bid with Oisin Murphy taking over the ride.

The other race that catches the eye is the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes (15:00). Much of the focus will be on the John & Thady Gosden-trained Gregory who is unbeaten in three starts, but there are a couple of reasons that make him opposable.

A 3lb penalty will be difficult for him to defy in such competitive company and there is a suggestion that he may well have been maximised by his position in the Queen's Vase Stales at Royal Ascot last time. As well as that, he looked a stout stayer at Royal Ascot and may not be overly well suited by the drop to this shorter trip.

With all that in mind, taking him on appeals as being the way to go and the one I like against him is the Charlie Appleby-trained Castle Way.

No. 4 (1) Castle Way SBK 7/2 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

The son of Almanzor has taken his form up a few levels this year, winning a Listed race at Newmarket in April prior to coming out on top in the Bahrain Trophy on the July Course at Newmarket last time. While Tower Of London was arguably an unlucky loser that day, there was a lot to like about Castle Way's effort.

With that having been his first run for 10 weeks, he might well come on from it and should be well suited by this course and distance. It wouldn't surprise to see him run a big race.

