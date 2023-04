Run well in banks races in points

Stamina test to suit

Space Cadet is overpriced at Punchestown

Put together a string of good efforts

Punchestown 16:50: Back Space Cadet 1pt e/w 10/1

Space Cadet has shortened a little in the market this morning but he should still be shorter given the string of good runs that he's put together this season.

He stayed on from a long way back when finishing second, one place ahead of Vital Island, in testing conditions over the banks course at Lingstown in November and was only narrowly beaten by Vital Island over the banks course at Knockanard.

He's since been in action under rules where he finished third in the Ulster National at Downpatrick and even over that trip he was still staying on up the hill so the 4m2f trip today should be ideal for Space Cadet.

There is a slight worry that he isn't always the most straightforward and maybe he'll just have an off day but there's too much in the market between him and Vital Island given their performances in banks race this season and any 8/1 or bigger appeals.

Back Space Cadet in the 16:50 at Punchestown 1pt e/w 10/1



May travel sweeter over longer trip

Punchestown 16:50: Back Michael's Pick 0.5pt e/w 50/1

At a big price, I can't let 2021 runner up Michael's Pick go unbacked. He wasn't far behind Space Cadet in that race over the banks at Knockanard and ran respectably next time when staying on late to finish fifth behind Vital Island at Lingstown.

He did finish well behind that rival on Tuesday but that was over the shorter trip and he was never in contention. When he finished second in this race two years ago, he ended up in a prominent position at an early stage and I'm hoping they will look to ride him handier today as I think he's paceless but will keep plodding on and he may travel sweeter if put into the race too.

There is a chance that he's just not as good as he was but I think he's a bit overpriced and any 28/1 or bigger appeals.