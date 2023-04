NAP

Senior Chief - 16:15 Punchestown

Senior Chief was well backed and shaped with plenty of promise when runner-up on his hurdling debut at Clonmel in November, likely to have given the winner more to think about with a better jump at the second-last.

That form worked out well and he showed improved form to open his account over course and distance next time, leaving the impression he was still learning on the job, and he duly took another step forward when following up at Navan last month.

This race was outlined as his next target afterwards and he arrives open to more progress than his rivals, while he doesn't have much to find with those who set the standard on form. Senior Chief looks a good prospect who can extend his winning run.

No. 5 Senior Chief SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Imagine - 16:45 Punchestown

Imagine landed the odds in good style on his debut in a bumper last season and again justified favouritism when following up on his hurdling debut and return to action at Wexford in October, pulling clear of the remainder with a next-time-out winner.

He has failed to win again since, but has finished runner-up three times to some smart types, and he was far from disgraced on handicap debut in the Martin Pipe at the Cheltenham Festival last time.

Imagine was well backed on that occasion and, though he fared best of the handicap debutants, he didn't progress as expected. This doesn't look as competitive and he is very much the one to beat on these terms, still unexposed at this trip after all.

No. 4 Imagine (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.15 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. Gilligan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Unanswered - 15:40 Punchestown

Unanswered is a solid dual-purpose performer who racked up a four-timer in both codes last year and he looked a hurdler to follow when landing a gamble at Cheltenham in November.

He has shaped well in defeat on his last two starts at Navan and Fairyhouse, too, finishing to good effect having been caught a little on his feet when the tempo quickened 16 days ago. Unanswered remains relatively unexposed as a hurdler and is one to be interested in from this sort of mark with a good-value claimer taking over in the saddle.