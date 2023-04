NAP

Journey With Me - 18:35 Punchestown

Journey With Me has made a promising start to life over fences and his latest success in a Grade 3 at Naas was achieved in the style of one destined for bigger and better things, particularly at longer trips.

Sent straight to the front by Rachael Blackmore, Journey With Me wasn't fluent five out, but he jumped well otherwise and quickly asserted on the approach to the last, ultimately winning by three lengths with plenty in hand.

The way Journey With Me saw out that race suggests the step up to three miles today could unlock further progress and the fact he's missed the other big spring festivals - unlike several of his rivals - won't do him any harm, either.

No. 5 Journey With Me (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Vital Island - 19:10 Punchestown

Vital Island was runner-up in this race in 2021 and then showed a good attitude to go one place better 12 months ago, holding off the late thrust of the favourite Good Bye Sam by half a length.

On his only start under Rules this season Vital Island ran a cracker when finishing fifth in a similar event here in November, passing the post nine lengths behind the high-class Delta Work to suggest he remains as good as ever at the age of 11.

That form certainly sets the standard here on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and Vital Island must be considered very much the one to beat having confirmed himself in good nick with a couple of point wins in recent weeks.

No. 2 Vital Island (Ire) EXC 1.7 Trainer: R. P. O'Keeffe, Ireland

Jockey: Mr B. O. Walsh

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Merlin Giant - 16:50 Punchestown

Merlin Giant resumed his progress with a decisive victory in a big-field handicap hurdle at Fairyhouse in December, showing useful form with the promise of more to come.

The official winning margin was just two and a half lengths, but he appeared to have a bit up his sleeve after quickening clear on the run-in, looking value for at least a couple of extra lengths.

This will be tougher following a 13 lb hike in the weights, but Merlin Giant remains with potential after just four starts over hurdles. He's seemingly been kept for this since Fairyhouse and Emmet Mullins has clearly taken the view that this six-year-old could still be one step ahead of the handicapper.