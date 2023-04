NAP

Teahupoo - 17:25 Punchestown

Teahupoo has shown improved form since stepping up in trip this season, causing a slight shock when narrowly defeating Klassical Dream with Honeysuckle back in third in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse on his return and following up in some style on his first start at three miles at Gowran in January.

He started favourite for the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and, despite being beaten, he still emerged with plenty of credit, rallying all the way to the line having had his course altered by Dashel Drasher jumping and drifting into his path. Teahupoo is still only a six-year-old, is very much unexposed at this trip, and looks a good bet to reverse Cheltenham form with Sire du Berlais.

No. 8 Teahupoo (Fr) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.5 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: Jordan Colin Gainford

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Queen Jane - 19:10 Punchestown

Queen Jane had some fair form over hurdles, but she has quickly developed into a much better chaser, easily making a successful debut in this sphere when beating a next-time-out winner by nine and a half lengths at Clonmel in February.

She made a mockery of her mark when following up on handicap debut in this sphere at Limerick last month, and there was lots to like about how she quickly sealed matters back down in trip to beat another promising type. The handicapper has hit her with an 11 lb rise, but there should be even more to come from her and the hat-trick beckons.

No. 2 Queen Jane (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 128

EACH-WAY

Figaroc - 15:40 Punchestown

Figaroc was too free on his first start for these connections and for three and a half years at Tramore in January and possibly still needed the run at Downpatrick later that month.

He proved that all his ability still remains when opening his account at Clonmel last month and that form is working out well. Figaroc progressed further in defeat on his handicap debut last time, not ideally placed given how the race unfolded, and he is a horse to remain positive about with few miles on the clock.