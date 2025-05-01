Punchestown Festival Betting

Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack in the opener on day three

Punchestown
Our racing expert has two selections on Thursday

Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has two selections at Punchestown.

  • Shown more ability than rating suggests

  • Big field to suit him

  • Boston Boy is overpriced at Punchestown

Punchestown - 14:30 - Back Boston Boy

Boston Boy clearly has some quirks but I think he also has a level of ability that suggests a rating of 109 could underestimate him and I think this big field handicap may bring out the best in him.

He made a fairly promising hurdling debut at Uttoxeter behind a couple of smart rivals when not seeing out the trip before showing his quirks when running out in the closing stages on his next two starts. He was up against another couple of very good horses in Meetmebythesea and Mythical Moon when an eyecatching third at Doncaster having been given a patient ride and not getting a completely clear run in the home straight.

The trip was clearly too far for him at Ascot two starts on handicap debut and he bounced back last time at Fontwell when getting off the mark having travelled strongly into contention. I think that strong-travelling nature will see Boston Boy be suited to this sort of test and he could show that a mark of 109 underplays his talent if able to get a clear run through the field. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Boston Boy in the 14:30 at Punchestown 0.5pt e/w

SBK16/1

Punchestown - 14:30 - Back Bayrann

Bayrann was well beaten when last seen at this track but that was on heavy ground and I think he could bounce back at a big price now back on a quicker surface.

Prior to that poor run, he broke his maiden over hurdles at Thurles when travelling smoothly to the front on the run to the last and quickening away to win comfortably with one of today's rivals, Magic Day, back in third.

Bayrann had shown a good level of ability in a few maiden hurdles prior to that and he looks the type who will be suited by closing into a good pace so the switch to a big-field handicap could bring out the best in him. The drying ground is also in his favour and I think the market has overreacted to one poor run for which there is an obvious excuse. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Bayrann in the 14:30 at Punchestown 0.5pt e/w

SBK33/1

Now read Katie Midwinter's Thursday tips here

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 134.00pts

Returned: 217.22pts

P/L: +83.22pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

