Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Thursday including 66/1 Punchestown pick

Katie Midwinter has selections at the Punchestown Festival and Chelmsford on Thursday

Semblance Of Orden can outrun huge odds

Classy Mirazur West is on a lenient mark

Hold A Dream could be underestimated

Course-and-distance winner Cappucino is lightly raced and is yet to be fully exposed in handicap company as a hurdler in only his eighth start over obstacles. Likely to enjoy these sounder conditions, the six-year-old has the scope for further improvement having shown snippets of good form in his career to date, including when fourth to The Yellow Clay in a Listed bumper.

On hurdling debut, the Liz Doyle-trained gelding beat The Mediator at this venue in good to yielding ground, but was unable to land a blow on handicap debut from a rating of 121 on his subsequent start. He improved to achieve a fifth-placed finish to Enniskerry when equipped with a first-time hood and tongue-tie combination at Leopardstown, from a 1lb lower mark, before finishing sixth over the same course-and-distance when returning to Listed company there at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Now on a rating of 117, Cappucino can improve on his latest Wexford effort to make the frame at odds of 12/113.00 under 7lb claimer Barry Stone.

Recommended Bet Back Cappucino E/W in 14:30 Punchestown SBK 12/1

Five-year-old gelding Semblance Of Order is no forlorn hope despite being deemed a 66/167.00 chance in this extended two mile handicap.

A dual winner on the Flat, Semblance Of Order once featured in a Naas handicap won by Paddington before going on to land his maiden at Sligo, winning again at Leopardstown two starts later in first time blinkers. He refused to race twice before being sent over obstacles, beating Eagles Rein to a maiden hurdle success over this course-and-distance.

Having suffered an interrupted career since, including when absent for 269-days following that debut success over timber, Semblance Of Order hasn't appeared to be the force of old but a resurgence could be on the cards as he has shown some promise and signs that he has retained ability in two of his last three starts, including at this venue.

If he can rediscover form, Semblance Of Order is on a handy mark from 108 with Jordan Gainford in the saddle.

Recommended Bet Back Semblance Of Order E/W in 14:30 Punchestown SBK 66/1

A brother to the talented Ferny Hollow, Westerner gelding Mirazur West, who fetched €160,000 as a three-year-old, fell when ahead in his only point start before claiming success on Rules debut in a Naas bumper. He went on to show a good level of form over hurdles, including when claiming Grade Two honours at Fairyhouse, but shaped as a type who would be most effective over fences.

On his fourth try over the larger obstacles, Mirazur West finally recorded his first success when beating Harsh at Cork recently, but he has the ability to prove better than his current rating of 135 and could be well-handicapped from a lenient mark.

There should be further progression to come from this gelding over fences and the best could be yet to come from him. The seven-year-old is a classy type and, although the quicker surface is a slight unknown, he is one to keep on side at a price of 8/19.00.

Recommended Bet Back Mirazur West in 15:05 Punchestown SBK 8/1

Edward Cawley-trained Don't Go Yet is on a workable mark from 122 with 3lb claimer Philip Donovan aboard, having been running consistently well in competitive handicaps this term.

At Fairyhouse in November, the son of Fruits Of Love finished fifth in Listed company to The Folkes Tiara from a mark of 124 before achieving a fourth-placed finish to Midnight It Is at Navan.

On his penultimate start, the eleven-year-old gelding, who makes his 30th career start here, again finished fourth when returning to Listed company behind An Peann Dearg, before being beaten only a length-and-a-quarter by Rebel Gold when last seen at Wexford.

Don't Go Yet has been running against tough opposition throughout the season and this could be his time to strike.

Recommended Bet Back Don't Go Yet E/W in 15:05 Punchestown SBK 12/1

Five-year-old gelding Kilwaughter makes his second appearance for Philip Hobbs and Johnson White having had a luckless run at Aintree when last seen. Sent off at odds of 11/112.00 that day, the son of Milan was unable to find a clear run in the straight but may have been likely to improve for the run on only the second starting of his career following a 100-day break.

On debut at Down Royal, when trained by Stuart Crawford, Kilwaughter beat Theflyingking when ridden by 7lb claimer Stephen Connor, who is back aboard here. It was a promising start and he was subsequently purchased for £120,000.

Out of Tiger Hill mare Glory Days, and related to winners including Top Of The Bill and Call Of The Wild, Kilwaughter could be worth keeping the faith in on his return to Ireland and makes appeal at odds of 11/112.00.

Recommended Bet Back Kilwaughter E/W in 18:35 Punchestown SBK 11/1

Whilst the main market leaders Arabian Dusk and Lady With The Lamp are hugely respected in the Listed contest, Hold A Dream represents more value at odds of 16/117.00 and makes each-way appeal under Rossa Ryan for Clive Cox.

Although the Bated Breath filly lacks Stakes form in comparison with some of her rivals, she has shown she possesses plenty of ability in three career starts including against high class opposition. Following a second-placed effort to Pearl Of Windsor on debut at Sandown, Hold A Dream was narrowly beaten when upped to 6f at Newbury on her subsequent start. The winner that day was now 110-rated Sky Majesty, who prevailed by a nose and went on to claim Group Three success at Ayr, followed by a Chantilly Group Two over Cheveley Park Stakes second Daylight.

Hold A Dream went on to shed her maiden tag at Yarmouth, beating Dash Of Azure, a previous second to Desert Flower, and has been given an opening mark of 85 which appears to underestimate her level of ability based on second start.

Out of unraced mare Kaprice, a daughter of Group Three third Kapria and whose half-brothers Dream Eater and Gulf Of Naples both showed ability on an all-weather surface, there is enough evidence in the family to suggest Hold A Dream can be effective in this new challenge.

There should be more to come from this exciting filly who has eye-catching form. If she can replicate her performance at Newbury, Hold A Dream could be tough to beat and may provide a small upset.