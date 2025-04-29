Punchestown Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 80/1 British raider on day one

Selection showed her quality against experienced rivals

Timeform Superboost

Ballyburn bids to get back to winning ways in this Grade 1 novice chase after disappointing at the Cheltenham Festival when he raced keener than ideal and made a significant mistake early on. He has to show that he can be as effective over this trip as he has been over shorter, something that is also the case for Impaire Et Passe.

There are no concerns over the trip for Lecky Watson who was a convincing winner of the Brown Advisory, despite wandering around late on, but I think that it was a slightly below par renewal of that race. It may be that he took advantage of others' errors.

I would have been interested in Ile Atlantique for this race had he not carried on for the whole trip, and possibly more, after unseating his rider at the third at Fairyhouse as he could be suited by this trip. But I'm looking instead at one at an even bigger price.

Market is underestimating Don't Rightly Know

Don't Rightly Know faces the toughest task of her career but I think the market is underestimating her chance a little. It's easy to forgive her latest run at Aintree as she jinked right as the tape was released and ending up setting off in last rather than in front.

She didn't travel as a result and was pulled up with a circuit to go but didn't take anything out of herself so it's not a case of her having had a hard race and returning 25 days later.

Prior to that, she had racked up a hat-trick of wins over fences including against far more experienced mares in a couple of Listed chases. She always looked in control when winning at Newbury and did well to recover from a bad mistake at two out at Exeter when beating Malina Girl who finished third in the Ultima next time.

Don't Rightly Know was up against far more experienced chasers in those victories and apart from the mistake at Exeter, she had been very nimble over the fences. If Harry Cobden is able to get her out in front early on at Punchestown today, he has the opportunity to use that to try to put pressure on the opposition.

It may be that she isn't quite up to this level on this ground and she is likely to face some competition for the early lead which could be an issue. But I think the market has overreacted a bit to the Aintree run and any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.