Punchestown Festival Day Two Tips: Back three each-way chances in doubles' multiple at over 300/1

Tips in three of the big fields at Punchestown on Wednesday

Mullins chaser down to an attractive mark of 140

Alan Dudman goes for a big price multiple with each-way trebles on day two

It wasn't an easy day yesterday that like the Willie Mullins' shorties and while the Grade 1s today provide the zone of conflict for punters again looking to go with the favourites, for our each-way bets it's more attractive going with the bigger fields this afternoon.

The opening 14:30 Adare Manor Opportunity Series Final Handicap Hurdle over 2m4f has the six places on the Sportsbook and Portnacoo appeals with the places in mind. He was also cut from 22/123.00 into 14/115.00 on the Sportsbook.

He has flirted between trainers Ross O'Sullivan and Harry Smyth, and now back with Antrim trainer Smyth he arrives into this race off the back of a seven length win at Carlisle - and very much a career best there.

A mark and rise to 120 from 117 is lenient to my eye with such a convincing win for O'Sullivan and since then has completed his transfer back to Smyth - whom he won back-to-back wins for at Downpatrick last season.

He's a straightforward horse who sits on the pace and stays 2m4f and has form on good ground with good to soft and there will be no excuses on the ground front.

The booking of Paddy Hanlon is a plus too - taking 4lb off to negate the rise in weights.

Recommended Bet Back Portnacoo E/W six places in the 14:30 at Punchestown SBK 12/1

Four places on the Sportsbook for the 15:05 Connolly's RED MILLS Irish EBF Auction Hurdle Series Final again over 2m4f and Declan Queally's A Tipp For Gold might be able to get away with the yielding ground here as he wouldn't want it to dry up too much.

He ran in the Grade 3 Michael Purcell Memorial Hurdle at Naas when last seen in February and performed with credit in third against a pair of higher profile horses from Gordon Elliott and Mullins. A less-than-fluent jump at the last put paid to any chances getting closer to the pair at the end, and it was a stamina test too over 2m4f in heavy.

His effort in a Limerick Listed race last term puts him into the picture here as he was third over 2m5f on good ground when trained by Mags Mullins, and he looked a little outpaced there at a sharp track with quicker going.

However, he does stay well and bigger field at a more conventional track will help him and it will be interesting to see what tactics will be used as he made the running to win his Maiden Hurdle last September and stayed on strongly.

Recommended Bet Back A Tipp For Gold E/W four places in the 15:05 at Punchestown SBK 16/1

Adamantly Chosen has really been struggling for a bit of form for Willie Mullins but he's been in some tough assignments this season and was well beaten in the Topham last time - and quite a few of the Topham runners are back in this.

I did look at The King Of Prs this morning but he took a wild drift out to 14s from 17/29.50 and I have given him the swerve in favour of the eight-year-old, who won twice on good ground earlier in his career, and that's the hope with the drying conditions to spark some improvement and get him back to form.

He tends to jump to his right, so back at Punchestown will help and the handicapper has also cut him some slack from his starting point this term of 146 and he's down to 140 - the lowest he's been for a while.

It's a leap of faith here as his season has been poor, but he's a horse with winning form over a lot further, indeed 3m2f at Down Royal and the hope here is that stamina in a big field will enable him to hit a place at least.

Recommended Bet Back Adamantly Chosen E/W four places in the 18:05 at Punchestown SBK 11/1

Recommended Bet Back the above horses in each-way doubles at Punchestown SBK 308/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87