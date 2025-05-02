Punchestown Day Four Tips: Two to back on Friday in a 50/1 double
It's Friday for the latest round of jumping from Ireland and Alan Dudman nominates two selections for his latest multiple...
-
Opening selection in 17:25 weak in the betting out to 11/112.00
-
Henderson mare should improve on Windsor run
-
Alan Dudman picks out a 50/151.00 Sportsbook double for Friday
Racing Only Bettor. Watch the new episode
Punchestown - 17:25: Back Native Speaker @ 11/112.00
Native Speaker (Ire)
- J: D. J. O'Keeffe
- T: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland
- F: 228/31313-
The most competitive race at the Punchestown Festival on Friday is the 17:25 Handicap Chase for novices with a field of 19 and while Henry De Bromhead has the favourite in Theatre Native, I like the claims of his bigger-priced runner Native Speaker.
His seven-year-old has started life over fences well with a win at Fairyhouse back in November - making all in a Beginners' to assert strongly over the frustrating Will Do.
Gordon Elliott's Will Do hasn't won in eight attempts but he's a stayer who has subsequently raced over marathon trips and Native Speaker saw him off readily. He wasn't beaten too far on his next start, again at Fairyhouse and he's had a break since December and is in here for a handicap debut of 130.
The trip presents no problem as he was winning form over further, including a hurdles' good ground win at Kilbeggan and drying conditions look well suited.
Punchestown - 19:10: Back Khrisma @ 16/54.20
Khrisma (Fr)
- J: James Bowen
- T: Nicky Henderson
- F: 3113/3-
We're backing the improvement here as there isn't an awful lot to go on from her sole run in the UK at Windsor, and it's fair to say it was a bit of an introductory round in a mares' race behind Jubilee Alpha. Jubilee Alpha is smart and has since won a Listed race, while Khrisma wasn't knocked about in behind.
Her French form would usually mean soft and heavy when trained previously by Emmanuel Clayeux, but her two wins in bumpers including a Grade 3 at Lyon and Moulins were both on good to soft. Given time from Windsor, hopefully she isn't just making the trip for Henderson for the experience.
Now read more tips and previews for Friday here!
Recommended bets
