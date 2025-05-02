Punchestown Day Four Tips: Two to back on Friday in a 50/1 double

Opening selection in 17:25 weak in the betting out to 11/1 12.00

Henderson mare should improve on Windsor run

The most competitive race at the Punchestown Festival on Friday is the 17:25 Handicap Chase for novices with a field of 19 and while Henry De Bromhead has the favourite in Theatre Native, I like the claims of his bigger-priced runner Native Speaker.

His seven-year-old has started life over fences well with a win at Fairyhouse back in November - making all in a Beginners' to assert strongly over the frustrating Will Do.

Gordon Elliott's Will Do hasn't won in eight attempts but he's a stayer who has subsequently raced over marathon trips and Native Speaker saw him off readily. He wasn't beaten too far on his next start, again at Fairyhouse and he's had a break since December and is in here for a handicap debut of 130.

The trip presents no problem as he was winning form over further, including a hurdles' good ground win at Kilbeggan and drying conditions look well suited.

Recommended Bet Back Native Speaker in the 17:25 at Punchestown SBK 11/1

Friday's card isn't the easiest with two Hunter Chases, a Bumper and small fields, but there's Khrisma atfor Nicky Henderson and James Bowen in the 19:10 Novices' Hurdle who has poked her head into today's multiple.

We're backing the improvement here as there isn't an awful lot to go on from her sole run in the UK at Windsor, and it's fair to say it was a bit of an introductory round in a mares' race behind Jubilee Alpha. Jubilee Alpha is smart and has since won a Listed race, while Khrisma wasn't knocked about in behind.

Her French form would usually mean soft and heavy when trained previously by Emmanuel Clayeux, but her two wins in bumpers including a Grade 3 at Lyon and Moulins were both on good to soft. Given time from Windsor, hopefully she isn't just making the trip for Henderson for the experience.

Recommended Bet Back Khrisma in the 19:10 at Punchestown SBK 16/5