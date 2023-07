NAP

Newmarket - 13:50 - Back Tower of London

No. 6 (1) Tower Of London (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.66 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

Tower of London is bred to stay well - he is a brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri - so it is no surprise he has shown much improved form since moving up in trip on his last two starts.

He was strong in the betting when resuming winning ways in a mile and a half listed event at Leopardstown last month and he was much too good for his rivals over slightly further on his handicap debut 19 days ago.

Tower of London was very strong at the finish that day, suggesting he'll relish this even longer trip, and he can fully cement his position as a leading contender for the St Leger with another victory now moving back into pattern company.

NEXT BEST

Newmarket - 16:45 - Back Imperial Emperor

No. 2 (5) Imperial Emperor (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.94 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

This looks a very interesting renewal of this listed race where you can make a case for most. However, the Charlie Appleby-trained Imperial Emperor has made a big impression in winning both of his starts so far, scoring with plenty in hand on his return from nine months off over course and distance 19 days ago.

He looked a very exciting prospect that day, always travelling well and easily moving clear when asked to quicken around two furlongs out, running to a high level on just his second start. Imperial Emperor also recorded some eye-catching sectionals and he is more than ready for this step up in class.

EACH WAY

Newmarket - 15:00 - Back Be Frank

No. 17 (2) Be Frank SBK 10/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Henry Candy

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 2lbs

OR: 84

This is a red-hot sprint handicap for three-year-olds and preference is for Be Frank, who has proved a different proposition following a gelding operation this season.

He still looked inexperienced but was strong at the finish when making a winning return at Salisbury, and he proved his opening mark a lenient one when following up on handicap debut at Windsor last time. Once again, he impressed with his strength at the finish and, while he now steps into a much more competitive race, Be Frank should have even more to offer after just four starts.