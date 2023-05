2000 Guineas

16:40 Newmarket, Saturday

Live on ITV4

1. Auguste Rodin (Aidan O'Brien/ Ryan Moore)

Unlucky on debut and made no mistake in three subsequent outings, running out the comfortable winner of Group 1 Futurity at Doncaster (1m, heavy) in October. Saxon Warrior and Magna Grecia have completed the Futurity/2000 Guineas for the stable in recent years. Moore on him rather than Little Big Bear.

2. Chaldean (Andrew Balding/ Frankie Dettori)

Frankel colt who progressed at a rate of knots last season, completing the four-timer when edging out Royal Scotsman in Group 1 Dewhurst here (7f) in October. 5/2, unseated rider at the start on his reappearance in the Greenham. Should stay 1m. Strong candidate.

No. 2 (3) Chaldean SBK 15/2 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

3. Charyn (Roger Varian/ Tom Marquand)

Third to stablemate Sakheer in Mill Reef before ending his two-year-old season with a 6f Group 2 win at Chantilly. Creditable three lengths second of 11 to Isaac Shelby in Greenham at Newbury (7f, heavy) on reappearance 14 days ago, keeping on in a manner which suggests 1m will suit him.

4. Dubai Mile (Charlie Johnston/ Daniel Muscutt)

Did nothing but progress last year, second in Royal Lodge over C&D before producing a tremendously game performance to win 1¼m Criterium de Saint-Cloud (heavy) on final start. Another chunk of improvement needed here, though.

5. Flight Plan (Karl Burke/ Daniel Tudhope)

Night of Thunder colt who left debut run well behind to win 10-runner novice at Newcastle in November. Stepped up again when head second in 1m listed race there on Good Friday reappearance. More to come from him.

6. Galeron (Charlie Hills/ Kieran Shoemark)

Useful colt who showed he's trained on well when third (Flight Plan two and a quarter lengths ahead in second) of 11 in 1m Newcastle listed race on reappearance but surely biting off more than he can chew at this level.

7. Hi Royal (Kevin Ryan/ Oisin Murphy)

Won a 1m Ayr novice at two. Improved again when fourth in 7f course conditions race on reappearance, his late headway suggesting this return to 1m will suit. Capable of better but huge improvement needed to play a prominent role.

8. Holloway Boy (Karl Burke/ Christophe Soumillon)

Made winning debut in Chesham at Royal Ascot and backed that up in Group company subsequently. Beaten five and a quarter lengths into third by Auguste Rodin in Futurity at Doncaster on final start but that doesn't tell whole story as he hung right across the track after tanking into the lead in a first-time visor.

9. Indestructible (Karl Burke/ Kevin Stott)

Chased home Chaldean in Acomb at York and Champagne at Doncaster for Michael O'Callaghan at two. Took his form up another notch when making a successful reappearance for new trainer Karl Burke in Craven over C&D last month. More required to go close here.

10. Little Big Bear (Aidan O'Brien/ Wayne Lordan)

Produced an outstanding juvenile performance when a devastating seven-length winner of Group 1 Phoenix at the Curragh (6f, good) last August. Missed the rest of the season due to a foot injury. Pedigree provides plenty of hope that he'll stay 1m. Deserted by Moore but still much respected.

11. Noble Style (Charlie Appleby/ James Doyle)

Unbeaten in three outings as a juvenile, culminating with one-and-a-quarter-length defeat of Marshman in Gimcrack at York (6f, good to firm) in August. Missed the remainder of his two-year-old campaign due to a bout of colic. Very talented but stamina the big unknown now stepping up 2f in trip.

12. Royal Scotsman (Paul & Oliver Cole/ Jim Crowley)

Gleneagles colt whose only blip at two came when disappointing behind Noble Style in the Gimcrack, bouncing back with head second to Chaldean in the Dewhurst here in the autumn, looking well suited by the step up 7f. Should prove as effective at 1m.

13. Sakheer (Roger Varian/ David Egan)

Came a long way in a short space of time at two, quickening clear in impressive fashion in Mill Reef at Newbury (6f, good; reopposing stablemate Charyn back in third) on final start. Looks a Group 1 performer but the big question is whether he'll stay 1m.

14. Silver Knott (Charlie Appleby/ William Buick)

Below form when behind Chaldean and Indestructible in the Champagne but quickly back on track with defeat of Epictetus and Holloway Boy in the Autumn Stakes over C&D. Close second in Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf final start. Buick seemingly prefers him to Noble Style.