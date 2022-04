Tenebrism was backed to win Sunday's 1000 Guineas at Newmarket after it was confirmed that Homeless Songs will not run in the race.

Dermot Weld has decided to enter Homeless Songs in the French Guineas on May 15 instead. He feels the track at Longchamp will suit his filly better than the straight mile at HQ.

That strengthens the chances of Aidan O'Brien's Tenebrism and the three-year-old shortened to 5/2 from 11/4 following the news.

O'Brien has an excellent record in the 1000 Guineas, saddling five of the last six winners of the race, including last year's victor Mother Earth.

The year before, Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore was on board when Love triumphed, so the Irish trainer is targetting a fourth successive victory on Sunday.

Tenbrism is followed in the betting by Jessica Harrington's Discoveries who who won the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at the Curragh.

Discoveries is 9/2 while Tuesday is 5/1, Malaveth 13/2 and Zellie completes the top five in the market at 9/1.

5/2 Tenebrism

9/2 Discoveries

5/1 Tuesday

13/2 Malavath

9/1 Zellie

10/1 Mise En Scene, Wild Beauty

14/1 Cachet, Sandrine

16/1 Juncture

20/1 Ameynah, Prosperous Voyage, Toy

25/1 Hello You

66/1 Flash Betty