NAP

Goodwood - 16:00 - Back Kinross

No. 4 (1) Kinross SBK 11/10 EXC 2.1 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Frankie Dettori

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 119

Kinross won the Lennox Stakes in soft ground in 2021 and finished runner-up on good-to-firm ground 12 months ago, but he went on to win his next four starts, two of those at the top level, notably the Champions Sprint at Ascot.

He was quite weak in the market on his return in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes at Royal Ascot and ran as though he would come on for the run. Kinross put up a much better display when third in the July Cup last time without looking back to his best form, but the return to seven furlongs on likely easy ground will be right up his street and, given he escapes a penalty for his Group 1 wins last season, he should take all of the beating.

NEXT BEST

Goodwood - 14:50 - Back Eagle's Way

No. 11 (7) Eagle's Way SBK 7/2 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: 96

Eagle's Way was a typical Sir Mark Prescott improver last season, winning all four of his starts, the first coming from a mark of 67 and his final victory off a mark of 88.

EACH WAY

Goodwood - 13:40 - Back Designer

No. 11 (6) Designer SBK 14/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: John Butler

Jockey: David Egan

Age: 4

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 92

This is a competitive sprint, and Designer is yet to show her true form this season, but her last two efforts have come on ground Timeform described as 'firm' and she didn't appear to let herself down properly either time.

The set up of this race should suit her well - she is drawn in and around the pace - and the handicapper has also given her a chance, now just 5 lb higher than when running away with a competitive York handicap last season. She ought to relish the return to easier ground and David Egan, who has been on board for two of her three wins, is now back in the saddle.



He showed improved form in defeat on his return from 10 months off when runner-up at Yarmouth last week, staying on well in the closing stages and only narrowly failing to reel in the all-the-way winner. This is a quick enough turn around, but he couldn't be in better hands, and he makes a fair bit of appeal from the same mark.