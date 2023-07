Goodwood Cup

16:35 Goodwood, Tuesday

Live on ITV

1. Broome (Aidan O'Brien/William Buick)

Resumed winning ways in 15-runner Dubai Gold Cup over two miles at Meydan in March and finished a creditable one and a half lengths third to Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup at York next time. Failed to stay two and a half miles when well behind some of these in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time and Ryan Moore on stablemate Emily Dickinson.

2. Coltrane (Andrew Balding/Oisin Murphy)

Has improved markedly over the last year or so, making a winning reappearance in the Sagaro Stakes at Ascot and better than ever when a three-quarter length second to Courage Mon Ami in Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (2½m, good to firm) since. Return to two miles no problem on what will be easier ground and he seems sure to be in the mix again.

3. Courage Mon Ami (John & Thady Gosden/Frankie Dettori)

Produced a remarkable performance for one so inexperienced when making it four from four in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June by three quarters of a length from the reopposing Coltrane. Could be capable of even better, still unexposed after all, and he can confirm his superiority over Andrew Balding's charge to maintain his unbeaten record.

4. Eldar Eldarov (Roger Varian/David Egan)

Won the St Leger at Doncaster last season and ran very well when failing by only a by half a length to concede 5 lb to Giavellotto in the Yorkshire Cup on his return. He wasn't at his best when 10 lengths seventh to Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time, however, but that clearly wasn't his running, and he will relish the forecast ground. Folly to ignore.

5. Enemy (Ian Williams/Richard Kingscote)

Smart gelding but ran poorly in the Henry II Stakes at Sandown when last seen in May and likely to find a few too strong even if back to his very best. Likely outsider and best to leave alone.

6. Giavellotto (Marco Botti/Andrea Atzeni)

In receipt of 5 lb when proving half a length too strong for Eldar Eldarov (Broome back in third) in the Yorkshire Cup at York (1¾m) in May, but he is unproven at two miles, and also on ground with ease in it. He is clearly a classy operator but a bit more will be needed now stepping back up in trip and grade.

7. Lone Eagle (Ralph Beckett/Rossa Ryan)

Irish Derby runner-up in 2021, but his career has been a little disappointing since, though he was second in a mile and three quarter Group 3 at Chester for his new yard in May and it's likely that the longer trip stretched his stamina in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot. Should be fine at two miles and isn't long with this yard.

8. Ocean Wind (Roger Teal/Jim Crowley)

Placed in Group 3 company in spring 2021 and shaped as if retaining plenty of ability when third in over two miles in a Sandown listed race on last month's return from an absence, but surely biting off more than he can chew at this level.

9. Quickthorn (Hughie Morrison/Tom Marquand)

Front-runner who was a 14-length winner of the Lonsdale Cup at York last summer. That venue has brought out the best in him again this year, finishing fourth in the Yorkshire Cup before resuming winning ways in a listed race over a mile and three quarters in June.

10. Tashkhan (Brian Ellison/James Doyle)

Winless since 2021 but he's posted solid efforts to make the frame at listed and Group 3 level this term. Ran respectably after 10 weeks off at York recently and both the step back up in trip and switch to more testing ground will be in his favour. Place claims.

11. Emily Dickinson (Aidan O'Brien/Ryan Moore)

Smart filly who finished a creditable four and a half lengths fourth to Courage Mon Ami in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot and she was successful in the Curragh Cup over a mile and three quarters since. Moore prefers her to Broome and her sole start at two miles was a winning one. Respected in receipt of weight from the boys.

