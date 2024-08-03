Glorious Goodwood Day Five Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 33/1 Baker handicapper to bounce back
Our resident tipster has analysed the final day of Glorious Goodwood and has a sole selection at a big price.
-
Returning to more suitable trip
-
May gain tactical advantage
-
Graignes is overpriced at Goodwood
Goodwood - 17:20 - Back Graignes
Graignes was well beaten on his return to racing in Britain last time but I think he could fare better in the closing handicap at Goodwood.
He went a bit too keenly over 1m4f at Kempton and once headed around two furlongs out, he dropped away quickly and finished last. He hadn't been in great form prior to that in Bahrain over the winter either but if he can get back to the level of ability he showed last season in Britain then he could have a chance off a dropping mark.
Graignes won a handicap at Sandown off this mark in comfortable fashion and followed that with good runs in defeat, including when leading for a long way in the Cambridgeshire before fading late on.
He may also be able to gain a tactical advantage in today's contest as there aren't many others that tend to race very prominently and there's a stamina doubt over other potential front runner Celtic Warrior so I doubt Oisin Murphy would want to get into a battle for the lead with Graignes and that could result in him getting a fairly soft time in front.
It is concerning that his form has dipped of late and it may be that is partly due to the lack a tongue tie, which is off again today, but if he can get back to last season's form then he could go well at a big price and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 178.00pts
Returned: 156.65pts
P/L: -21.35pts
