The feature race of the first day of the week-long Galway Festival is the 2m 1f Connacht Hotel Handicap for qualified riders at 18:40, and this is a race that Willie Mullins has a fine record in, having taken it three times in the last five years.

Trying to figure out exactly which of his runners will come out on top is essentially like walking in a minefield, though, so I'm going to swerve the lot and side with a couple from different yards.

The first one that interests me is Gavin Cromwell's Dutch Schultz, who is still unexposed as a flat performer.

The son of Golden Horn didn't really cut much ice in four starts over hurdles during the winter but it's his last run on the flat prior to those efforts that makes him of plenty of interest in this contest.

Dutch Schultz absolutely bolted up in a Gowran Handicap on that start, making a mockery of an opening mark of 73 and he could well have a lot more to offer now he's switched back on to the level.

He's bred to be a decent performer on the level and it's entirely possible stretching out to this sort of trip will bring about some more improvement.

I can't resist an each-way play with extra places available on the Sportsbook.

No. 17 (11) Dutch Schultz SBK 18/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Mr J. Dunne

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 85

Last year's winner also worth backing

The other one I'm going to back is last year's winner of the race Coltor, who is coming here fresh and looks to have been laid out for this specifically with a follow-up success in mind.

Dermot Weld is always to be feared at Galway and it would be no surprise were he to produce this one to win the race again on the back of a four-month break.

Coltor ran respectably when fifth off his current mark of 90 when last seen on the flat at Naas in October, particularly when you consider that he'd have found that ground testing enough.

He was then sent over hurdles during the winter, getting off the mark at the third time of asking in that sphere at Downpatrick in March, that being the last time we saw this son of Free Eagle on the track.

I suspect there hasn't been anything inherently wrong with him since then and would imagine it has simply been a case of his shrewd handler wanting to protect his current flat mark with an eye on a repeat bid in this contest.

Again, with extra places available, an each-way play looks the way to go.

No. 8 (14) Coltor (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 21 Trainer: D. K. Weld, Ireland

Jockey: Mr Finian Maguire

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 90

Common Practice best bet on the card

It's long week so there's no need for us to go mad backing a bunch of horses on the first day, and with that in mind, I'll be recommending just one more bet on the Monday card.

Common Practice was stepped up markedly in trip for Joseph O'Brien last time and showed much improved form as he powered down the outside to gain a narrow victory in the Apprentice Derby at the Curragh last time.

He shaped as if needing every yard of that 1m 4f trip and the extra 84 yards he gets to work with in this 3-y-o handicap at 19:50 will certainly work in his favour.

He also benefits from a decent draw in stall 5 here, which should ensure that Dylan Browne McMonagle can save ground before producing Common Practice with a similar late surge to that he showed at the Curragh last time.

Of the opposition, War Correspondent and Your Eyes Only are perhaps the most interesting.

The former is a promising type who was a good third in a handicap at Dundalk a couple of weeks ago, shaping really well having nor been ideally placed. He's still a maiden though gets cheekpieces on for the first time and could have more to offer.