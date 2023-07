NAP

Galway - 19:15 - Back Pier Pressure

No. 5 (10) Pier Pressure (Fr) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.3 Trainer: G. M. Lyons, Ireland

Jockey: C. T. Keane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Pier Pressure was strong in the betting for her debut over six furlongs at Naas in September last year, and made an encouraging start to her career, beaten only by a now-useful type.

She was again very strong in the market on her reappearance in June over the same course and distance, again shaping well but once more showing signs of inexperience. That was a messy race but she made good headway to get into contention before running green entering the final furlong. Pier Pressure now steps up to seven furlongs, a trip she is bred to relish, and there should be even more to come from her.

NEXT BEST

Galway - 17:10 - Back Absurde

Absurde was a smart performer on the Flat when trained in France, placed a couple of times in listed company, and he looked a bright prospect when making a winning start over hurdles for these connections in a novice hurdle at Kilbeggan in May.

He ran a blinder back on the Flat when runner-up to stablemate Vauban in the Copper Horse Handicap at Royal Ascot last time, ridden much more patiently than that rival and passing nearly all of the field in the straight. Absurde looks very interesting now back over hurdles and he will likely prove hard to beat despite this being a deep race.

EACH WAY

Galway - 18:40 - Back Alanya

No. 13 (2) Alanya (Fr) SBK 12/1 EXC 17.5 Trainer: T. Gibney, Ireland

Jockey: G. M. Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 85

Alanya had just three starts in France, showing just fair form, but she was much improved when making a winning start for these connections in a mile and a quarter handicap at the Curragh last month.

She looked every inch a useful performer, drawing right away from her rivals late on and in the process recouping plenty of the €20,000 that connection's had paid to secure her in July 2022. The handicapper has raised her 8 lb and she is now in deeper waters, but she remains with plenty of potential and she should remain competitive down in trip.