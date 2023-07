NAP

Galway - 17:10 - Back Hypotenus

No. 9 Hypotenus SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: John McConnell, Ireland

Jockey: B. W. Harvey

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Hypotenus had some useful form on the Flat when trained in France and he made a very bright start over hurdles when runner-up to a well-touted Willie Mullins horse at Fairyhouse in February.

He was given a tough task when asked to run in the Triumph Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and it is easy to discard that run, not helping his chance by failing to settle. Hypotenus started the 2/1-on favourite for his recent return to action at Cork and he looked the winner all the way before being collard in the dying strides.

He traded at 1.03 in-running on Betfair under what was a positive ride, pressing on from the home turn and still looking in control jumping the last. Hypotenus pulled miles clear of the remainder with the winner and sets a good standard on form.

NEXT BEST

Galway - 18:10 - Back Air Commander

No. 1 (7) Air Commander (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Seamie Heffernan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Air Commander was surprisingly easy to back given his pedigree and connections on debut at Gowran last month but he still shaped with plenty of promise.

That looked an interesting maiden and the three who had shown fairly useful form already were unable to live with Air Commander and the winner, both pulling a bit clear and looking good prospects. Air Commander will stay further in time, but he is entitled to be sharper now, and could take a bit of stopping.

EACH WAY

Galway - 19:50 - Back Youcrackmeup

Youcrackmeup was well beaten on her first three starts in maiden company but showed much improved form fitted with first-time blinkers when opening her account on handicap debut at Roscommon last month.

She found plenty for pressure on that occasion and improved again in defeat when runner-up over 17 furlongs at Limerick last time, finding only another improver too strong upped markedly in trip. The return to a mile and a half shouldn't be a problem and she remains a horse to be positive about.