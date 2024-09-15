St Leger Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Opera to hit the high notes on day four

Likely good pace to suit

Easier company than last time

Rock Opera is overpriced at Doncaster

Rock Opera could never get competitive in the Great St Wilfrid last time but that didn't look a suitable test for him and he drops into easier company today.

He was a winner over C&D off a 3lb lower mark earlier this season when travelling smoothly into contention before not looking to do much in front and holding on by a neck.

I'm not sure the soft ground suited Rock Opera next time at York and he bounced back on quicker ground over the same C&D when finishing third next time despite having started slowly.

At Windsor two starts ago, he gradually dropped back through the field in the first half of the race to be last at halfway and although he closed well late on, he was given far too much to do in the circumstances.

I don't think the track suited him at Ripon last time and he found trouble in running when looking to make some headway. Given his hold up style and that he can start a bit slowly, there is always the concern with Rock Opera that he needs luck in running to get a clear passage but he is likely to have a good pace to close into today which will help his cause.

There is a concern that there is rain forecast and if enough falls to change the ground to being soft then that would be an obvious concern but I'm hoping that if that is the case then he will become a non-runner anyway, as was the case at Ascot last week. Any double-figure prices appeal.