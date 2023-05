Peter's guide to understanding draw bias

Insiders enjoy advantage at Chester

Use the draw to inform your betting this week

One of the things I love about the puzzle that is horse racing is the many factors that influence the outcome of a race.

What is draw bias?

One such factor is draw bias, which will fully affect Chester this week. Draw bias refers to the advantage horses near the rails have in flat races.

Where timing is crucial, as it is in flat races, horses are loaded into stalls aligned on either side of a rail. Horses on the inside of the rail have an advantage over those on the outside since they have a shorter distance to travel.

Understanding the presence and strength of draw bias across different racecourses is essential. Some courses have little to no draw bias, while others - such as Chester - have a significant draw bias.

Understanding draw bias

The easiest way to understand draw bias is to go onto Google Maps and take a look at the layout of different racecourses.

For instance, Ascot has no significant draw bias. The course is relatively flat on the straight mile and has good drainage, which makes the going consistent across the entire flat racing track.

Horses drawn on the outside may have to travel further to get to the rails, but there is no significant advantage for horses on the inside.

On the other hand, Chester, a circular course, has a significant draw bias. Horses are on the turn all the way around.

Any drawn on the inside of the rail have a considerable advantage since they have to travel a much shorter distance. Horses drawn on the outside may have to cross over and lose some ground to get to the inside rail, which can put them at a significant disadvantage.

It is worth investigating different racecourses and understanding their individual draw biases, as this can impact the outcome of races.

Most racing-related sites and tools will provide information on courses' draw bias and other factors that may affect betting strategies, such as race length and track design.

How draw bias affects Betfair trading

Draw bias can influence the betting markets. If there are a number of winners from low-drawn stalls in earlier races, this may affect the odds of favourites in later races who also have low-drawn stall numbers.

For example, if the first three winners of the day were drawn low, and the fourth favourite in the next race also has a low draw, the market may react by shortening the odds of that horse.

This could create a self-fulfilling prophecy, where punters believe that the low draw is the key factor in determining the winner on this day and start to back horses with low draws more heavily, thereby affecting the odds further.

In this scenario, if the favourite with a low draw does not win, it can lead to a significant drift in the odds of the favourite, creating opportunities for bettors.

Furthermore, draw bias will also affect in-play betting on Betfair. If a horse is drawn low and is expected to do well due to draw bias, its odds may shorten significantly in the race's early stages. However, if the horse does not get a good start and struggles to keep up with the pace, its odds may drift rapidly.

Suppose the horse is not expected to recover. In that case, laying the horse may be a good option, allowing the trader to lock in a profit.

Courses with a strong draw bias also favour front runners. Horses that lead the field will necessarily have the rails and, therefore, will run a shorter distance. Anybody attempting to overtake them will have a stiffer task.

Incorporating draw bias into a betting strategy can be done through automation tools, such as those provided by Bet Angel. You can use the stall draw feature to exploit or highlight draw bias. Applying automation to courses with a strong draw bias makes it possible to develop some decent strategies.

It is important to note that while draw bias is a critical factor in horse racing, it is not the only factor that should be considered. Many other variables can impact the outcome of a race. But it's important to note its significant impact at specific courses, like Chester or Beverley.

Stay in the know and adjust your strategy

In conclusion, understanding draw bias is helpful for betting or trading. But it will come to the fore at a course with a strong bias.

Traders should know the impact of draw bias on the day's racing and adjust their strategies accordingly. By watching the effect of draw bias on the day's racing and which horses have won, traders can take advantage of opportunities presented by changing odds and use this knowledge to make more informed trading decisions.

If you are betting in-play then understanding the draw bias will also help you anticipate how the race is likely to unfold.