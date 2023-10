An Ascot NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Ascot NAP - 15:05 - Back Nashwa

No. 8 (3) Nashwa SBK 10/3 EXC 5 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Hollie Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

This looks a cracking race and, while Paddington is a deserving favourite, this test should suit Nashwa perfectly and she looks a good bet.

It was hard not to be impressed by her victory in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket earlier in the season, where she relished the drop back to a mile to record an excellent win.

She hasn't been disgraced in the top races over a mile and a quarter since, either, running some of her best races in defeat, and she did finish in front of Paddington in the Juddmonte at York.

Nashwa will get a good tow into this and, on ground which will place the emphasis on stamina, this race looks tailormade for her.

Back Nashwa @ 5.59/2 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ascot Next Best - 16:25 - Back Migration

No. 1 (11) Migration (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: David Menuisier

Jockey: Benoit de la Sayette

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 113

Migration is a classy horse on his day and he goes particularly well when the mud is flying and this has likely been a long-term plan for him after his disappointing effort in the Gordon Richards Stakes when last seen in May.

Admittedly, winning a race like the Balmoral from a BHA mark of 113 is a tough ask, but he comes alive in these big-field handicaps, and his record when fresh adds further interest.

Migration's performance in a heavy-ground Lincoln at the start of the season remains fresh in the memory and, though now a seven-year-old, he doesn't actually have that many miles on the clock.

Back Migration @ 9.89/1 on Betfair Exchange Bet now

Ascot Each Way - 13:50 - Back Rohaan

No. 3 (6) Rohaan (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 11 Trainer: David Evans

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

Kinross is a short price to defend his crown and handles testing conditions well, so he is clearly a big player, but Rohaan was arguably unlucky not to finish closer to him 12 months ago, doing best of those drawn low and coming home first in the unfavoured group, and the discrepancy in price between the two is too big with that in mind.

Rohaan can boast an excellent record over course and distance, recording his fifth win and best effort of the season in a handicap earlier this month. He also has form in heavy ground, so conditions shouldn't hinder him, and he has a much stronger chance than his current odds suggest.