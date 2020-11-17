Betfair Tingle Creek: Altior heads 14 entries for Sandown's Grade 1 Chase

Outstanding 10-time Grade 1 winner Altior is the 6/4 favourite to win the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase on Saturday 5 December after 14 entries were revealed on Tuesday.

The Grade 1 contest is the highlight of the two mile Chase division in the early part of the season and often throws up subsequent or potential Queen Mother Champion Chase winners.

Nicky Henderson's Altior, winner of the 2018 renewal of the Tingle Creek, has won 15 of his 16 career starts over fences, including two Champion Chases, and is reportedly in sparkling form at home with his trainer saying:

"The spark is there with Altior. If you had seen him school last week, you would not have seen anything like it. You would think what on earth are you doing going over two and a half miles as this is the fastest thing you will see."

In-form Nicholls has a strong hand

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls is the most successful trainer in the history of the Tingle Creek with 10 victories to his name, and the in-form handler has four of the 14 entries including reigning Champions Chaser Politologue and rising star Greaneteen, recent winner of the Grade 2 Haldon Gold Cup.

The above-named Nicholls duo are the joint 5/1 second favourites to win the race, while from the same yard Duc Des Genievres can be backed at 12/1 with Magic Saint at 16/1.

Other interesting entries include Rouge Vif (8/1), a good winner on his return to action in a competitive two-mile handicap at Cheltenham last month, and 2018 Betfair Ascot Chase winner Waiting Patiently (16/1), who hasn't been seen since finishing a running-on third in last season's Betfair Tingle Creek Chase.

Betfair spokesman Barry Orr commented today: "Altior heads a fantastic list of entries for the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase. Nicky Henderson's stable star put up a tremendous performance when winning the race back in 2018 and heads the betting at 6/4.

"However, he is far from certain to have things all his own way with a strong quartet of entries from Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls, who has saddled a record 10 winners of the race.

"With the likes of Defi du Seuil, Rouge Vif and Waiting Patiently also in there, the 2020 Betfair Tingle Creek Chase is sure to be a race to savour."

To Win the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase:

6/4 Altior: 5/1 Greaneteen, Politologue; 8/1 Rouge Vif; 10/1 Defi Du Seuil; 12/1 Duc Des Genievres; 16/1 Magic Saint, Waiting Patiently; 20/1 Fox Norton; 25/1 Brewinupastorm, Castlegrace Paddy, Simply The Betts; 33/1 First Flow; 40/1 Esprit Du Large

