Betfair Sprint Cup: Starman a strong favourite as 11 declared for the Group 1 contest

A field of 11 has been declared for Saturday's Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock, headed by July Cup winner Starman, who has been installed as the even money favourite on the Sportsbook's day of the race market, scheduled to go off at 15:30.

With the ground currently riding Good to Firm, and no significant rainfall forecast, conditions look set to be ideal for Ed Walker's star sprinter who missed Royal Ascot earlier in the season when the ground turned heavy.

No. 5 (10) Starman Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 120

Starman gained quick compensation for his Royal Ascot absence when winning the Group 1 July Cup at Newmarket two months ago, defeating the likes of Creative Force (5/1), Art Power (13/2), Glen Shiel (8/1) and Chil Chil (22/1), all of who will look to reverse the form on Saturday.

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr, commented today, "At even money Starman is a very warm favourite to add to his G1 July Cup victory."

"Both Creative Force and Art Power have to turn that July Cup form around but punters don't appear to be holding out much hope that they can and, being realistic, once there is no rain, Starman will probably go off at odds-on come Saturday."

The Betfair Sprint Cup - Sponsors Betting: Evens Starman, 5/1 Creative Force, 13/2 Art Power, 8/1 Glen Shiel, 14/1 Summerghand, 14/1 Supremacy, 16/1 Happy Romance, 22/1 Chil Chil, 28/1 Emaraaty Ana, 33/1 Garrus, 40/1 Nando Parrado

*Each-Way 4 Places